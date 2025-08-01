More About SUN

SUN (SUN) Live Price Chart

SUN Live Price Data & Information

SUN (SUN) is currently trading at 0.021558 USD with a market cap of 412.91M USD. SUN to USD price is updated in real-time.

SUN Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the SUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUN price information.

SUN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SUN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00008875-0.41%
30 Days$ +0.004229+24.40%
60 Days$ +0.002544+13.37%
90 Days$ +0.003564+19.80%
SUN Price Change Today

Today, SUN recorded a change of $ -0.00008875 (-0.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SUN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004229 (+24.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SUN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SUN saw a change of $ +0.002544 (+13.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SUN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003564 (+19.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SUN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is SUN (SUN)

SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.

SUN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SUN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SUN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SUN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SUN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SUN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SUN price prediction page.

SUN Price History

Tracing SUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SUN price history page.

SUN (SUN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SUN (SUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SUN (SUN)

Looking for how to buy SUN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SUN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SUN to Local Currencies

SUN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SUN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUN

Disclaimer

