What is Superp (SUP)

Perp DEX for Any Meme, Up to 10,000x Leverage. The only decentralized trading platform that lets you own 1 Bitcoin for $10.

Understanding the tokenomics of Superp (SUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Superp What is the price of Superp (SUP) today? The live price of Superp (SUP) is 0.03571 USD . What is the market cap of Superp (SUP)? The current market cap of Superp is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUP by its real-time market price of 0.03571 USD . What is the circulating supply of Superp (SUP)? The current circulating supply of Superp (SUP) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Superp (SUP)? As of 2025-08-06 , the highest price of Superp (SUP) is 0.0924 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Superp (SUP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Superp (SUP) is $ 4.58M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

What Is Superp? The High-Leverage DeFi Platform with No Oracles and 10,000x Trading Power Superp is a decentralized perpetual Futures protocol deployed on BNB Chain. With its original “Super Perps” mechanism and oracle-free architecture, it offers derivatives trading with leverage up to 10,000x.

