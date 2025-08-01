What is SUSHI (SUSHI)

SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee.

SUSHI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SUSHI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUSHI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SUSHI price prediction page.

SUSHI Price History

Tracing SUSHI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUSHI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SUSHI price history page.

SUSHI (SUSHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SUSHI (SUSHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUSHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

SUSHI to Local Currencies

SUSHI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUSHI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

