More About SUSHI

SUSHI Price Info

SUSHI Whitepaper

SUSHI Official Website

SUSHI Tokenomics

SUSHI Price Forecast

SUSHI History

SUSHI Buying Guide

SUSHI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SUSHI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SUSHI Logo

SUSHI Price(SUSHI)

SUSHI (SUSHI) Live Price Chart

$0.7988
$0.7988$0.7988
-2.19%1D
USD

SUSHI Live Price Data & Information

SUSHI (SUSHI) is currently trading at 0.7988 USD with a market cap of 219.95M USD. SUSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.

SUSHI Key Market Performance:

$ 1.35M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.19%
SUSHI 24-hour price change
275.35M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SUSHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUSHI price information.

SUSHI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SUSHI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.017885-2.19%
30 Days$ +0.2229+38.70%
60 Days$ +0.1435+21.89%
90 Days$ +0.121+17.85%
SUSHI Price Change Today

Today, SUSHI recorded a change of $ -0.017885 (-2.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SUSHI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2229 (+38.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SUSHI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SUSHI saw a change of $ +0.1435 (+21.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SUSHI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.121 (+17.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SUSHI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SUSHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.7929
$ 0.7929$ 0.7929

$ 0.8586
$ 0.8586$ 0.8586

$ 23.409
$ 23.409$ 23.409

-0.58%

-2.19%

-10.29%

SUSHI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 219.95M
$ 219.95M$ 219.95M

$ 1.35M
$ 1.35M$ 1.35M

275.35M
275.35M 275.35M

What is SUSHI (SUSHI)

SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee.

SUSHI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SUSHI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SUSHI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SUSHI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SUSHI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SUSHI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SUSHI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUSHI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SUSHI price prediction page.

SUSHI Price History

Tracing SUSHI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUSHI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SUSHI price history page.

SUSHI (SUSHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SUSHI (SUSHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUSHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SUSHI (SUSHI)

Looking for how to buy SUSHI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SUSHI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SUSHI to Local Currencies

1 SUSHI to VND
21,020.422
1 SUSHI to AUD
A$1.23814
1 SUSHI to GBP
0.5991
1 SUSHI to EUR
0.694956
1 SUSHI to USD
$0.7988
1 SUSHI to MYR
RM3.402888
1 SUSHI to TRY
32.487196
1 SUSHI to JPY
¥119.82
1 SUSHI to ARS
ARS$1,095.745912
1 SUSHI to RUB
64.774692
1 SUSHI to INR
69.879024
1 SUSHI to IDR
Rp13,095.079872
1 SUSHI to KRW
1,112.5287
1 SUSHI to PHP
46.5301
1 SUSHI to EGP
￡E.38.789728
1 SUSHI to BRL
R$4.47328
1 SUSHI to CAD
C$1.102344
1 SUSHI to BDT
97.597384
1 SUSHI to NGN
1,223.274332
1 SUSHI to UAH
33.301972
1 SUSHI to VES
Bs98.2524
1 SUSHI to CLP
$776.4336
1 SUSHI to PKR
Rs226.475776
1 SUSHI to KZT
434.363476
1 SUSHI to THB
฿26.1607
1 SUSHI to TWD
NT$23.892108
1 SUSHI to AED
د.إ2.931596
1 SUSHI to CHF
Fr0.647028
1 SUSHI to HKD
HK$6.262592
1 SUSHI to MAD
.د.م7.285056
1 SUSHI to MXN
$15.073356
1 SUSHI to PLN
2.987512
1 SUSHI to RON
лв3.546672
1 SUSHI to SEK
kr7.820252
1 SUSHI to BGN
лв1.365948
1 SUSHI to HUF
Ft279.787688
1 SUSHI to CZK
17.190176
1 SUSHI to KWD
د.ك0.2444328
1 SUSHI to ILS
2.707932

SUSHI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUSHI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SUSHI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUSHI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SUSHI
SUSHI
USD
USD

1 SUSHI = 0.7988 USD

Trade

SUSHIUSDT
$0.7988
$0.7988$0.7988
-2.34%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee