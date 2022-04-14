Shadow Node (SVPN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shadow Node (SVPN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shadow Node (SVPN) Information Shadow Node redefines online privacy through a decentralized VPN for secure, private, and unrestricted internet access. Official Website: https://shadownode.org/ Whitepaper: https://shadownode.gitbook.io/shadow-node-white-paper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc668695dcbcf682de106da94bde65c9bc79362d3

Shadow Node (SVPN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 874.00K All-Time High: $ 0.036 All-Time Low: $ 0.000440687454630798 Current Price: $ 0.000874

Shadow Node (SVPN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shadow Node (SVPN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SVPN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SVPN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SVPN's tokenomics, explore SVPN token's live price!

