More About SWCH

SWCH Price Info

SWCH Whitepaper

SWCH Official Website

SWCH Tokenomics

SWCH Price Forecast

SWCH History

SWCH Buying Guide

SWCH-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SWCH Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SwissCheese Logo

SwissCheese Price(SWCH)

SwissCheese (SWCH) Live Price Chart

$0.1897
$0.1897$0.1897
-0.57%1D
USD

SWCH Live Price Data & Information

SwissCheese (SWCH) is currently trading at 0.1897 USD with a market cap of 8.30M USD. SWCH to USD price is updated in real-time.

SwissCheese Key Market Performance:

$ 298.45K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.57%
SwissCheese 24-hour price change
43.75M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SWCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWCH price information.

SWCH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SwissCheese for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001087-0.57%
30 Days$ -0.0142-6.97%
60 Days$ -0.1285-40.39%
90 Days$ -0.2066-52.14%
SwissCheese Price Change Today

Today, SWCH recorded a change of $ -0.001087 (-0.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SwissCheese 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0142 (-6.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SwissCheese 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SWCH saw a change of $ -0.1285 (-40.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SwissCheese 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2066 (-52.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SWCH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SwissCheese: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.187
$ 0.187$ 0.187

$ 0.2077
$ 0.2077$ 0.2077

$ 1.0301
$ 1.0301$ 1.0301

-0.11%

-0.57%

-5.20%

SWCH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.30M
$ 8.30M$ 8.30M

$ 298.45K
$ 298.45K$ 298.45K

43.75M
43.75M 43.75M

What is SwissCheese (SWCH)

Swisscheese is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform designed to empower individual investors and promote a completely decentralized financial ecosystem.

SwissCheese is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SwissCheese investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SWCH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SwissCheese on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SwissCheese buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SwissCheese Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SwissCheese, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SWCH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SwissCheese price prediction page.

SwissCheese Price History

Tracing SWCH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SWCH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SwissCheese price history page.

SwissCheese (SWCH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SwissCheese (SWCH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWCH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SwissCheese (SWCH)

Looking for how to buy SwissCheese? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SwissCheese on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SWCH to Local Currencies

1 SWCH to VND
4,991.9555
1 SWCH to AUD
A$0.294035
1 SWCH to GBP
0.142275
1 SWCH to EUR
0.165039
1 SWCH to USD
$0.1897
1 SWCH to MYR
RM0.808122
1 SWCH to TRY
7.713202
1 SWCH to JPY
¥28.455
1 SWCH to ARS
ARS$260.219078
1 SWCH to RUB
15.380876
1 SWCH to INR
16.594956
1 SWCH to IDR
Rp3,109.835568
1 SWCH to KRW
264.57459
1 SWCH to PHP
11.050025
1 SWCH to EGP
￡E.9.211832
1 SWCH to BRL
R$1.060423
1 SWCH to CAD
C$0.261786
1 SWCH to BDT
23.177546
1 SWCH to NGN
290.504683
1 SWCH to UAH
7.908593
1 SWCH to VES
Bs23.3331
1 SWCH to CLP
$184.5781
1 SWCH to PKR
Rs53.783744
1 SWCH to KZT
103.153169
1 SWCH to THB
฿6.214572
1 SWCH to TWD
NT$5.673927
1 SWCH to AED
د.إ0.696199
1 SWCH to CHF
Fr0.153657
1 SWCH to HKD
HK$1.487248
1 SWCH to MAD
.د.م1.730064
1 SWCH to MXN
$3.579639
1 SWCH to PLN
0.709478
1 SWCH to RON
лв0.842268
1 SWCH to SEK
kr1.855266
1 SWCH to BGN
лв0.324387
1 SWCH to HUF
Ft66.444322
1 SWCH to CZK
4.080447
1 SWCH to KWD
د.ك0.0580482
1 SWCH to ILS
0.643083

SwissCheese Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SwissCheese, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SwissCheese Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SwissCheese

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SWCH
SWCH
USD
USD

1 SWCH = 0.1897 USD

Trade

SWCHUSDT
$0.1897
$0.1897$0.1897
-3.56%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee