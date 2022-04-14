SwissCheese (SWCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SwissCheese (SWCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SwissCheese (SWCH) Information Swisscheese is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform designed to empower individual investors and promote a completely decentralized financial ecosystem. Official Website: https://swisscheese.finance Whitepaper: https://swisscheese.finance/files/Swisschesse_Whitepaper_v3.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0x3ce1327867077b551ae9a6987bf10c9fd08edce1 Buy SWCH Now!

SwissCheese (SWCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SwissCheese (SWCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.05M $ 8.05M $ 8.05M Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 43.75M $ 43.75M $ 43.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.09M $ 22.09M $ 22.09M All-Time High: $ 1.0301 $ 1.0301 $ 1.0301 All-Time Low: $ 0.12011462546246503 $ 0.12011462546246503 $ 0.12011462546246503 Current Price: $ 0.1841 $ 0.1841 $ 0.1841 Learn more about SwissCheese (SWCH) price

SwissCheese (SWCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SwissCheese (SWCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWCH's tokenomics, explore SWCH token's live price!

How to Buy SWCH Interested in adding SwissCheese (SWCH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SWCH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SWCH on MEXC now!

SwissCheese (SWCH) Price History Analyzing the price history of SWCH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SWCH Price History now!

SWCH Price Prediction Want to know where SWCH might be heading? Our SWCH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SWCH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!