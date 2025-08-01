What is Swell Network (SWELL)

Swell is a non-custodial staking protocol with a mission to deliver the world’s best liquid staking and restaking experience, simplify access to DeFi, while securing the future of Ethereum and restaking services.

Swell Network (SWELL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Swell Network (SWELL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWELL token's extensive tokenomics now!

SWELL to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Swell Network What is the price of Swell Network (SWELL) today? The live price of Swell Network (SWELL) is 0.009251 USD . What is the market cap of Swell Network (SWELL)? The current market cap of Swell Network is $ 24.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SWELL by its real-time market price of 0.009251 USD . What is the circulating supply of Swell Network (SWELL)? The current circulating supply of Swell Network (SWELL) is 2.64B USD . What was the highest price of Swell Network (SWELL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Swell Network (SWELL) is 0.07048 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Swell Network (SWELL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Swell Network (SWELL) is $ 61.72K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

