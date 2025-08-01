More About SXT

Space and Time Logo

Space and Time Price(SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) Live Price Chart

$0.0805
$0.0805$0.0805
-3.47%1D
USD

SXT Live Price Data & Information

Space and Time (SXT) is currently trading at 0.0806 USD with a market cap of 112.84M USD. SXT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Space and Time Key Market Performance:

$ 1.29M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.47%
Space and Time 24-hour price change
1.40B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SXT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Space and Time for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002894-3.47%
30 Days$ +0.0082+11.32%
60 Days$ -0.0239-22.88%
90 Days$ +0.0306+61.20%
Space and Time Price Change Today

Today, SXT recorded a change of $ -0.002894 (-3.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Space and Time 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0082 (+11.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Space and Time 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SXT saw a change of $ -0.0239 (-22.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Space and Time 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0306 (+61.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SXT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Space and Time: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08
$ 0.08$ 0.08

$ 0.0883
$ 0.0883$ 0.0883

$ 0.2421
$ 0.2421$ 0.2421

-0.62%

-3.47%

-15.70%

SXT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 112.84M
$ 112.84M$ 112.84M

$ 1.29M
$ 1.29M$ 1.29M

1.40B
1.40B 1.40B

What is Space and Time (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) scales zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs on a decentralized data warehouse to deliver trustless data processing to smart contracts. You can use SXT to join comprehensive blockchain data we've indexed from major chains with your app's data or other offchain datasets. Proof of SQL is SXT's sub-second ZK coporcessor, which allows your smart contract to ask complicated questions about activity on its own chain or other chains and get back a ZK-proven answer next block.

Space and Time is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Space and Time investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Space and Time on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Space and Time buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Space and Time Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Space and Time, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Space and Time price prediction page.

Space and Time Price History

Tracing SXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Space and Time price history page.

Space and Time (SXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Space and Time (SXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Space and Time (SXT)

Looking for how to buy Space and Time? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Space and Time on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SXT to Local Currencies

1 SXT to VND
2,120.989
1 SXT to AUD
A$0.12493
1 SXT to GBP
0.06045
1 SXT to EUR
0.070122
1 SXT to USD
$0.0806
1 SXT to MYR
RM0.343356
1 SXT to TRY
3.278002
1 SXT to JPY
¥12.09
1 SXT to ARS
ARS$110.562244
1 SXT to RUB
6.535854
1 SXT to INR
7.050888
1 SXT to IDR
Rp1,321.311264
1 SXT to KRW
112.25565
1 SXT to PHP
4.69495
1 SXT to EGP
￡E.3.913936
1 SXT to BRL
R$0.45136
1 SXT to CAD
C$0.111228
1 SXT to BDT
9.847708
1 SXT to NGN
123.430034
1 SXT to UAH
3.360214
1 SXT to VES
Bs9.9138
1 SXT to CLP
$78.3432
1 SXT to PKR
Rs22.851712
1 SXT to KZT
43.827862
1 SXT to THB
฿2.63965
1 SXT to TWD
NT$2.410746
1 SXT to AED
د.إ0.295802
1 SXT to CHF
Fr0.065286
1 SXT to HKD
HK$0.631904
1 SXT to MAD
.د.م0.735072
1 SXT to MXN
$1.520922
1 SXT to PLN
0.301444
1 SXT to RON
лв0.357864
1 SXT to SEK
kr0.789074
1 SXT to BGN
лв0.137826
1 SXT to HUF
Ft28.230956
1 SXT to CZK
1.734512
1 SXT to KWD
د.ك0.0246636
1 SXT to ILS
0.273234

Space and Time Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Space and Time, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Space and Time Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Space and Time

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

