What is Synapse (SYN)

Synapse is a cross-chain layer protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. Bridge assets and swap to any chain

Synapse (SYN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Synapse (SYN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SYN token's extensive tokenomics now!

SYN to Local Currencies

Synapse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Synapse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Synapse What is the price of Synapse (SYN) today? The live price of Synapse (SYN) is 0.12 USD . What is the market cap of Synapse (SYN)? The current market cap of Synapse is $ 21.85M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SYN by its real-time market price of 0.12 USD . What is the circulating supply of Synapse (SYN)? The current circulating supply of Synapse (SYN) is 182.09M USD . What was the highest price of Synapse (SYN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Synapse (SYN) is 5.199 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Synapse (SYN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Synapse (SYN) is $ 444.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

