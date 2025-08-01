More About SYNT

SYNT Price Info

SYNT Whitepaper

SYNT Official Website

SYNT Tokenomics

SYNT Price Forecast

SYNT History

SYNT Buying Guide

SYNT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SYNT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Synternet Logo

Synternet Price(SYNT)

Synternet (SYNT) Live Price Chart

$0.01331
$0.01331$0.01331
-1.77%1D
USD

SYNT Live Price Data & Information

Synternet (SYNT) is currently trading at 0.01331 USD with a market cap of 8.72M USD. SYNT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Synternet Key Market Performance:

$ 79.15K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.77%
Synternet 24-hour price change
655.42M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SYNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SYNT price information.

SYNT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Synternet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002398-1.77%
30 Days$ +0.00132+11.00%
60 Days$ -0.0038-22.21%
90 Days$ -0.00755-36.20%
Synternet Price Change Today

Today, SYNT recorded a change of $ -0.0002398 (-1.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Synternet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00132 (+11.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Synternet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SYNT saw a change of $ -0.0038 (-22.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Synternet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00755 (-36.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SYNT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Synternet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01326
$ 0.01326$ 0.01326

$ 0.01382
$ 0.01382$ 0.01382

$ 0.11456
$ 0.11456$ 0.11456

-0.23%

-1.77%

+0.45%

SYNT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.72M
$ 8.72M$ 8.72M

$ 79.15K
$ 79.15K$ 79.15K

655.42M
655.42M 655.42M

What is Synternet (SYNT)

Synternet is a blockchain that powers modular, interoperable data infrastructure across all major chains. At its core lies the Data Layer, a protocol serving as the customizable execution layer between blockchains. Its AEAs (Autonomous Economic Agents) empower developers to build composable, use-case-specific applications that can execute on any data from any chain.

Synternet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Synternet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SYNT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Synternet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Synternet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Synternet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Synternet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SYNT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Synternet price prediction page.

Synternet Price History

Tracing SYNT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SYNT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Synternet price history page.

Synternet (SYNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Synternet (SYNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SYNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Synternet (SYNT)

Looking for how to buy Synternet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Synternet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SYNT to Local Currencies

1 SYNT to VND
350.25265
1 SYNT to AUD
A$0.0206305
1 SYNT to GBP
0.0099825
1 SYNT to EUR
0.0115797
1 SYNT to USD
$0.01331
1 SYNT to MYR
RM0.0567006
1 SYNT to TRY
0.5411846
1 SYNT to JPY
¥1.9965
1 SYNT to ARS
ARS$18.2578594
1 SYNT to RUB
1.0791748
1 SYNT to INR
1.1643588
1 SYNT to IDR
Rp218.1966864
1 SYNT to KRW
18.563457
1 SYNT to PHP
0.7753075
1 SYNT to EGP
￡E.0.6463336
1 SYNT to BRL
R$0.0744029
1 SYNT to CAD
C$0.0183678
1 SYNT to BDT
1.6262158
1 SYNT to NGN
20.3828009
1 SYNT to UAH
0.5548939
1 SYNT to VES
Bs1.63713
1 SYNT to CLP
$12.95063
1 SYNT to PKR
Rs3.7736512
1 SYNT to KZT
7.2375787
1 SYNT to THB
฿0.4360356
1 SYNT to TWD
NT$0.3981021
1 SYNT to AED
د.إ0.0488477
1 SYNT to CHF
Fr0.0107811
1 SYNT to HKD
HK$0.1043504
1 SYNT to MAD
.د.م0.1213872
1 SYNT to MXN
$0.2511597
1 SYNT to PLN
0.0497794
1 SYNT to RON
лв0.0590964
1 SYNT to SEK
kr0.1301718
1 SYNT to BGN
лв0.0227601
1 SYNT to HUF
Ft4.6619606
1 SYNT to CZK
0.2862981
1 SYNT to KWD
د.ك0.00407286
1 SYNT to ILS
0.0451209

Synternet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Synternet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Synternet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Synternet

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SYNT
SYNT
USD
USD

1 SYNT = 0.01331 USD

Trade

SYNTUSDT
$0.01331
$0.01331$0.01331
-2.28%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee