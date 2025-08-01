What is Maple Finance (SYRUP)

Maple is 'DeFi's Institutional Lender.' Maple has generated consistent, accelerating growth by combining the best of institutional lending and DeFi. Maple emerged stronger from the 2022 credit crunch and have played a pivotal role in rebuilding the DeFi lending space. We provide transparent, overcollateralized loans that are verifiable in real-time. Our institutional focus has enabled us to scale AND consistently deliver higher yields than our peers.

Maple Finance (SYRUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Maple Finance (SYRUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SYRUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

SYRUP to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maple Finance What is the price of Maple Finance (SYRUP) today? The live price of Maple Finance (SYRUP) is 0.41129 USD . What is the market cap of Maple Finance (SYRUP)? The current market cap of Maple Finance is $ 491.25M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SYRUP by its real-time market price of 0.41129 USD . What is the circulating supply of Maple Finance (SYRUP)? The current circulating supply of Maple Finance (SYRUP) is 1.19B USD . What was the highest price of Maple Finance (SYRUP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Maple Finance (SYRUP) is 0.67872 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Maple Finance (SYRUP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Maple Finance (SYRUP) is $ 642.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

