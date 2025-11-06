ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live BNB SZN price today is 0.0002977 USD. Track real-time SZN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SZN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live BNB SZN price today is 0.0002977 USD. Track real-time SZN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SZN price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SZN

SZN Price Info

What is SZN

SZN Tokenomics

SZN Price Forecast

SZN History

SZN Buying Guide

SZN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SZN Spot

SZN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BNB SZN Logo

BNB SZN Price(SZN)

1 SZN to USD Live Price:

$0.0002972
$0.0002972$0.0002972
+17.60%1D
USD
BNB SZN (SZN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:30:27 (UTC+8)

BNB SZN (SZN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0002164
$ 0.0002164$ 0.0002164
24H Low
$ 0.0003959
$ 0.0003959$ 0.0003959
24H High

$ 0.0002164
$ 0.0002164$ 0.0002164

$ 0.0003959
$ 0.0003959$ 0.0003959

--
----

--
----

+2.72%

+17.60%

-51.34%

-51.34%

BNB SZN (SZN) real-time price is $ 0.0002977. Over the past 24 hours, SZN traded between a low of $ 0.0002164 and a high of $ 0.0003959, showing active market volatility. SZN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SZN has changed by +2.72% over the past hour, +17.60% over 24 hours, and -51.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BNB SZN (SZN) Market Information

--
----

$ 199.66K
$ 199.66K$ 199.66K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BSC

The current Market Cap of BNB SZN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.66K. The circulating supply of SZN is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

BNB SZN (SZN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of BNB SZN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000044479+17.60%
30 Days$ -0.0047023-94.05%
60 Days$ -0.0047023-94.05%
90 Days$ -0.0047023-94.05%
BNB SZN Price Change Today

Today, SZN recorded a change of $ +0.000044479 (+17.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BNB SZN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0047023 (-94.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BNB SZN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SZN saw a change of $ -0.0047023 (-94.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BNB SZN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0047023 (-94.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of BNB SZN (SZN)?

Check out the BNB SZN Price History page now.

What is BNB SZN (SZN)

Hints at “the arrival of a BNB ecosystem boom/season.”

BNB SZN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BNB SZN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SZN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BNB SZN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BNB SZN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BNB SZN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BNB SZN (SZN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BNB SZN (SZN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BNB SZN.

Check the BNB SZN price prediction now!

BNB SZN (SZN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BNB SZN (SZN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SZN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BNB SZN (SZN)

Looking for how to buy BNB SZN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BNB SZN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SZN to Local Currencies

1 BNB SZN(SZN) to VND
7.8339755
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to AUD
A$0.000455481
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to GBP
0.000226252
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to EUR
0.000256022
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to USD
$0.0002977
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MYR
RM0.001244386
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TRY
0.012536147
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to JPY
¥0.0455481
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ARS
ARS$0.432072849
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to RUB
0.024155378
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to INR
0.026382174
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to IDR
Rp4.961664682
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to PHP
0.017516668
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to EGP
￡E.0.014087164
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BRL
R$0.001589718
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to CAD
C$0.00041678
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BDT
0.036322377
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to NGN
0.428342668
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to COP
$1.140610757
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ZAR
R.0.005168072
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to UAH
0.012521262
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TZS
T.Sh.0.7314489
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to VES
Bs0.0663871
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to CLP
$0.2804334
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to PKR
Rs0.084141928
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to KZT
0.156599131
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to THB
฿0.009624641
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TWD
NT$0.009195953
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to AED
د.إ0.001092559
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to CHF
Fr0.00023816
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to HKD
HK$0.002313129
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to AMD
֏0.11384048
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MAD
.د.م0.002771587
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MXN
$0.005531266
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SAR
ريال0.001116375
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ETB
Br0.045693973
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to KES
KSh0.038450932
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to JOD
د.أ0.0002110693
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to PLN
0.001098513
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to RON
лв0.001312857
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SEK
kr0.002837081
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BGN
лв0.000503113
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to HUF
Ft0.099863465
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to CZK
0.006290401
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to KWD
د.ك0.0000913939
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ILS
0.000967525
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BOB
Bs0.00205413
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to AZN
0.00050609
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TJS
SM0.002744794
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to GEL
0.000806767
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to AOA
Kz0.27162148
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BHD
.د.ب0.0001119352
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BMD
$0.0002977
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to DKK
kr0.001929096
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to HNL
L0.007823556
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MUR
0.0136942
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to NAD
$0.005171049
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to NOK
kr0.003024632
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to NZD
$0.000523952
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to PAB
B/.0.0002977
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to PGK
K0.001271179
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to QAR
ر.ق0.001083628
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to RSD
дин.0.030285021
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to UZS
soʻm3.544047052
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ALL
L0.024968099
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ANG
ƒ0.000532883
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to AWG
ƒ0.00053586
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BBD
$0.0005954
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BAM
KM0.000503113
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BIF
Fr0.8779173
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BND
$0.00038701
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BSD
$0.0002977
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to JMD
$0.047736195
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to KHR
1.195581062
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to KMF
Fr0.1268202
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to LAK
6.471739001
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to LKR
රු0.090759799
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MDL
L0.005093647
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MGA
Ar1.34098965
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MOP
P0.0023816
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MVR
0.00458458
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MWK
MK0.51594387
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to MZN
MT0.019037915
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to NPR
रु0.04218409
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to PYG
2.1112884
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to RWF
Fr0.4325581
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SBD
$0.002447094
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SCR
0.004090398
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SRD
$0.011476335
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SVC
$0.002601898
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to SZL
L0.005165095
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TMT
m0.00104195
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TND
د.ت0.0008808943
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to TTD
$0.002015429
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to UGX
Sh1.0407592
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to XAF
Fr0.1693913
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to XCD
$0.00080379
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to XOF
Fr0.1693913
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to XPF
Fr0.0306631
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BWP
P0.004004065
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to BZD
$0.000598377
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to CVE
$0.028483936
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to DJF
Fr0.0529906
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to DOP
$0.019148064
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to DZD
د.ج0.03890939
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to FJD
$0.000678756
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to GNF
Fr2.5885015
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to GTQ
Q0.002280382
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to GYD
$0.062266932
1 BNB SZN(SZN) to ISK
kr0.0378079

BNB SZN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BNB SZN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BNB SZN

How much is BNB SZN (SZN) worth today?
The live SZN price in USD is 0.0002977 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SZN to USD price?
The current price of SZN to USD is $ 0.0002977. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BNB SZN?
The market cap for SZN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SZN?
The circulating supply of SZN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SZN?
SZN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SZN?
SZN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SZN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SZN is $ 199.66K USD.
Will SZN go higher this year?
SZN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SZN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:30:27 (UTC+8)

BNB SZN (SZN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SZN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SZN
SZN
USD
USD

1 SZN = 0.0002977 USD

Trade SZN

SZN/USDT
$0.0002972
$0.0002972$0.0002972
+17.23%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,814.70
$102,814.70$102,814.70

-0.87%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,373.77
$3,373.77$3,373.77

-0.72%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.97
$157.97$157.97

-1.58%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

+0.02%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,814.70
$102,814.70$102,814.70

-0.87%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,373.77
$3,373.77$3,373.77

-0.72%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2881
$2.2881$2.2881

+0.51%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.97
$157.97$157.97

-1.58%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0637
$1.0637$1.0637

-1.98%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$3.948
$3.948$3.948

+294.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1382
$0.1382$0.1382

+176.40%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.042301
$0.042301$0.042301

+4,130.10%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1382
$0.1382$0.1382

+176.40%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.31285
$0.31285$0.31285

+146.78%

DEGENFI Logo

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.00000000012200
$0.00000000012200$0.00000000012200

+87.69%

Tonny Logo

Tonny

TONNY

$0.11869
$0.11869$0.11869

+83.22%