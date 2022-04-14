Tada (TADA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tada (TADA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tada (TADA) Information Ta-da is a revolutionary micro-tasking platform transforming how tasks are accomplished and rewarded. We strive to become the first decentralized and secure Web3 micro-tasking platform. Our goal is to disrupt multiple markets with a single solution. We are revolutionizing micro-tasking by emphasizing the high quality of tasks completed by our engaged community. Official Website: https://ta-da.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ta-da.io/introduction/overview Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AY1emMxqWLJnHE2HkQvLdLyVpZdsLzq4S3tx5whCNQoC Buy TADA Now!

Tada (TADA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tada (TADA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.08M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 685.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.03M All-Time High: $ 0.045 All-Time Low: $ 0.002907850047788716 Current Price: $ 0.003032

Tada (TADA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tada (TADA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TADA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TADA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TADA's tokenomics, explore TADA token's live price!

