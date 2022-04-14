TARS Protocol (TAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TARS Protocol (TAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TARS Protocol (TAI) Information TARS Protocol is an AI-driven, scalable Web3 modular infrastructure platform designed to empower projects with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions and one-stop BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service). TARS aims to bridge the gap between AI and Web3 worlds by providing a unified platform for AI-powered tools and services, enabling organizations and individuals to effortlessly transition from Web2 to Web3. Official Website: https://tars.pro/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tars.pro/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Hax9LTgsQkze1YFychnBLtFH8gYbQKtKfWKKg2SP6gdD

TARS Protocol (TAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TARS Protocol (TAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 50.49M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 892.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.59M All-Time High: $ 0.49808 All-Time Low: $ 0.02315821757289225 Current Price: $ 0.05659

TARS Protocol (TAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TARS Protocol (TAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

