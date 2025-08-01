What is Taiko (TAIKO)

Taiko is a fully permissionless and decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This means using Taiko is exactly the same as using Ethereum. Not only does Taiko support all EVM opcodes, but it supports the full JSON-RPC execution client API.

TAIKO to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taiko What is the price of Taiko (TAIKO) today? The live price of Taiko (TAIKO) is 0.4406 USD . What is the market cap of Taiko (TAIKO)? The current market cap of Taiko is $ 74.34M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TAIKO by its real-time market price of 0.4406 USD . What is the circulating supply of Taiko (TAIKO)? The current circulating supply of Taiko (TAIKO) is 168.73M USD . What was the highest price of Taiko (TAIKO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Taiko (TAIKO) is 4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Taiko (TAIKO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Taiko (TAIKO) is $ 99.98K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

