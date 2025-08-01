More About TAIKO

Taiko (TAIKO) Live Price Chart

$0.4406
$0.4406$0.4406
-2.06%1D
USD

TAIKO Live Price Data & Information

Taiko (TAIKO) is currently trading at 0.4406 USD with a market cap of 74.34M USD. TAIKO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Taiko Key Market Performance:

$ 99.98K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.06%
Taiko 24-hour price change
168.73M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TAIKO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TAIKO price information.

TAIKO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Taiko for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009267-2.06%
30 Days$ +0.0774+21.31%
60 Days$ -0.1614-26.82%
90 Days$ -0.2876-39.50%
Taiko Price Change Today

Today, TAIKO recorded a change of $ -0.009267 (-2.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Taiko 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0774 (+21.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Taiko 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TAIKO saw a change of $ -0.1614 (-26.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Taiko 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2876 (-39.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TAIKO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Taiko: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4387
$ 0.4387$ 0.4387

$ 0.4745
$ 0.4745$ 0.4745

$ 4
$ 4$ 4

+0.15%

-2.06%

-8.67%

TAIKO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 74.34M
$ 74.34M$ 74.34M

$ 99.98K
$ 99.98K$ 99.98K

168.73M
168.73M 168.73M

What is Taiko (TAIKO)

Taiko is a fully permissionless and decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This means using Taiko is exactly the same as using Ethereum. Not only does Taiko support all EVM opcodes, but it supports the full JSON-RPC execution client API.

Taiko is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Taiko investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TAIKO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Taiko on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Taiko buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Taiko Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Taiko, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TAIKO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Taiko price prediction page.

Taiko Price History

Tracing TAIKO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TAIKO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Taiko price history page.

Taiko (TAIKO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Taiko (TAIKO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAIKO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Taiko (TAIKO)

Looking for how to buy Taiko? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Taiko on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Taiko Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Taiko, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Taiko Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taiko

