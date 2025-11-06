What is TAIX (TAIX)

TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what's working, what's failing, and what's worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally — without needing to know a single new language.

TAIX (TAIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TAIX (TAIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

TAIX to Local Currencies

TAIX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TAIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TAIX How much is TAIX (TAIX) worth today? The live TAIX price in USD is 0.0000972 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TAIX to USD price? $ 0.0000972 . Check out The current price of TAIX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TAIX? The market cap for TAIX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TAIX? The circulating supply of TAIX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAIX? TAIX achieved an ATH price of 0.000671960920599046 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAIX? TAIX saw an ATL price of 0.000092353350247618 USD . What is the trading volume of TAIX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAIX is $ 50.80K USD . Will TAIX go higher this year? TAIX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAIX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TAIX (TAIX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

