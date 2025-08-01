More About TAKER

Taker Protocol Logo

Taker Protocol Price(TAKER)

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Live Price Chart

$0.01659
$0.01659$0.01659
-2.86%1D
USD

TAKER Live Price Data & Information

Taker Protocol (TAKER) is currently trading at 0.01659 USD with a market cap of -- USD. TAKER to USD price is updated in real-time.

Taker Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 509.62K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.86%
Taker Protocol 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TAKER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TAKER price information.

TAKER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Taker Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004884-2.86%
30 Days$ -0.00341-17.05%
60 Days$ -0.00341-17.05%
90 Days$ -0.00341-17.05%
Taker Protocol Price Change Today

Today, TAKER recorded a change of $ -0.0004884 (-2.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Taker Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00341 (-17.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Taker Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TAKER saw a change of $ -0.00341 (-17.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Taker Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00341 (-17.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TAKER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Taker Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01653
$ 0.01653$ 0.01653

$ 0.01839
$ 0.01839$ 0.01839

$ 0.10166
$ 0.10166$ 0.10166

+0.06%

-2.86%

-36.17%

TAKER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 509.62K
$ 509.62K$ 509.62K

--
----

What is Taker Protocol (TAKER)

Taker is the first and largest Bitcoin ecosystem incentive protocol, designed to democratize Bitcoin gains for all fractional Bitcoin holders. It serves as the Bitcoin Incentive Layer, leveraging multiple reward frameworks to encourage millions of users to adopt, hold, and utilize Bitcoin and its derivatives.

Taker Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TAKER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Taker Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Taker Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Taker Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Taker Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TAKER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Taker Protocol price prediction page.

Taker Protocol Price History

Tracing TAKER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TAKER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Taker Protocol price history page.

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Taker Protocol (TAKER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAKER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Taker Protocol (TAKER)

Looking for how to buy Taker Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Taker Protocol on MEXC

TAKER to Local Currencies

1 TAKER to VND
436.56585
1 TAKER to AUD
A$0.0257145
1 TAKER to GBP
0.0124425
1 TAKER to EUR
0.0144333
1 TAKER to USD
$0.01659
1 TAKER to MYR
RM0.0706734
1 TAKER to TRY
0.6747153
1 TAKER to JPY
¥2.4885
1 TAKER to ARS
ARS$22.7571666
1 TAKER to RUB
1.3452831
1 TAKER to INR
1.4512932
1 TAKER to IDR
Rp271.9671696
1 TAKER to KRW
23.1057225
1 TAKER to PHP
0.9663675
1 TAKER to EGP
￡E.0.8056104
1 TAKER to BRL
R$0.092904
1 TAKER to CAD
C$0.0228942
1 TAKER to BDT
2.0269662
1 TAKER to NGN
25.4057601
1 TAKER to UAH
0.6916371
1 TAKER to VES
Bs2.04057
1 TAKER to CLP
$16.12548
1 TAKER to PKR
Rs4.7035968
1 TAKER to KZT
9.0211443
1 TAKER to THB
฿0.5433225
1 TAKER to TWD
NT$0.4962069
1 TAKER to AED
د.إ0.0608853
1 TAKER to CHF
Fr0.0134379
1 TAKER to HKD
HK$0.1300656
1 TAKER to MAD
.د.م0.1513008
1 TAKER to MXN
$0.3130533
1 TAKER to PLN
0.0620466
1 TAKER to RON
лв0.0736596
1 TAKER to SEK
kr0.1624161
1 TAKER to BGN
лв0.0283689
1 TAKER to HUF
Ft5.8108134
1 TAKER to CZK
0.3570168
1 TAKER to KWD
د.ك0.00507654
1 TAKER to ILS
0.0562401

Taker Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Taker Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Taker Protocol Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taker Protocol

