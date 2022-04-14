TAO Inu (TAONU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TAO Inu (TAONU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TAO Inu (TAONU) Information TAONU is a decentralized meme token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain under the ERC20 standard. Inspired by the principles of Taoism and the innovative technology of the Bittensor network, TAONU seeks to be more than just a meme token by contributing meaningfully to the Bittensor ecosystem and the broader crypto space. Official Website: https://www.taoinu.com Whitepaper: https://www.taoinu.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4e9fcd48af4738e3bf1382009dc1e93ebfce698f Buy TAONU Now!

TAO Inu (TAONU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TAO Inu (TAONU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.60M $ 1.60M $ 1.60M All-Time High: $ 0.03494 $ 0.03494 $ 0.03494 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001806850517064 $ 0.00001806850517064 $ 0.00001806850517064 Current Price: $ 0.001596 $ 0.001596 $ 0.001596 Learn more about TAO Inu (TAONU) price

TAO Inu (TAONU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TAO Inu (TAONU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAONU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAONU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAONU's tokenomics, explore TAONU token's live price!

