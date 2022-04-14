Terraport (TERRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Terraport (TERRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Terraport (TERRA) Information Terraport is an autonomous DeFi platform using smart contracts on the Terra Classic blockchain and based on a circular economy model capable of infinite self-sustaining. The entire ecosystem is powered by a native deflationary token called $TERRA, which will be used to access various features of the platform. Official Website: https://terraport.finance Whitepaper: https://terraport.gitbook.io/terraport-docs/ Block Explorer: https://finder.terraport.finance/mainnet/address/terra1ex0hjv3wurhj4wgup4jzlzaqj4av6xqd8le4etml7rg9rs207y4s8cdvrp

Terraport (TERRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.12538 All-Time Low: $ 0.002779654513498339 Current Price: $ 0.00289

Terraport (TERRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Terraport (TERRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TERRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TERRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

