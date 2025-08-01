More About THE

THENA Logo

THENA Price(THE)

THENA (THE) Live Price Chart

THE Live Price Data & Information

THENA (THE) is currently trading at 0.3816 USD with a market cap of 41.42M USD. THE to USD price is updated in real-time.

THENA Key Market Performance:

$ 1.90M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.37%
THENA 24-hour price change
108.55M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the THE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

THE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of THENA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005298-1.37%
30 Days$ +0.1317+52.70%
60 Days$ +0.1271+49.94%
90 Days$ +0.0936+32.50%
THENA Price Change Today

Today, THE recorded a change of $ -0.005298 (-1.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

THENA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1317 (+52.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

THENA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, THE saw a change of $ +0.1271 (+49.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

THENA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0936 (+32.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

THE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of THENA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

THE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is THENA (THE)

The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

THENA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your THENA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check THE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about THENA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your THENA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

THENA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as THENA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of THE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our THENA price prediction page.

THENA Price History

Tracing THE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing THE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our THENA price history page.

THENA (THE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of THENA (THE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy THENA (THE)

Looking for how to buy THENA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase THENA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

THE to Local Currencies

THENA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THENA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official THENA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THENA

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

