What is THENA (THE)

The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

THENA (THE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of THENA (THE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THE token's extensive tokenomics now!

THE to Local Currencies

What is the price of THENA (THE) today? The live price of THENA (THE) is 0.3816 USD . What is the market cap of THENA (THE)? The current market cap of THENA is $ 41.42M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of THE by its real-time market price of 0.3816 USD . What is the circulating supply of THENA (THE)? The current circulating supply of THENA (THE) is 108.55M USD . What was the highest price of THENA (THE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of THENA (THE) is 4.4676 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of THENA (THE)? The 24-hour trading volume of THENA (THE) is $ 1.90M USD .

