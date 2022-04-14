THENA (THE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into THENA (THE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

THENA (THE) Information The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc… Official Website: https://thena.fi/ Whitepaper: https://thena.gitbook.io/thena/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf4c8e32eadec4bfe97e0f595add0f4450a863a11 Buy THE Now!

Market Cap: $ 38.77M
Total Supply: $ 326.12M
Circulating Supply: $ 108.46M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 116.59M
All-Time High: $ 4.4676
All-Time Low: $ 0.07220387483514598
Current Price: $ 0.3575

THENA (THE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of THENA (THE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand THE's tokenomics, explore THE token's live price!

