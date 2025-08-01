More About TIA

TIA Price Info

TIA Whitepaper

TIA Official Website

TIA Tokenomics

TIA Price Forecast

TIA History

TIA Buying Guide

TIA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TIA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TIA Logo

TIA Price(TIA)

TIA (TIA) Live Price Chart

$1.676
$1.676$1.676
-5.09%1D
USD

TIA Live Price Data & Information

TIA (TIA) is currently trading at 1.674 USD with a market cap of 1.22B USD. TIA to USD price is updated in real-time.

TIA Key Market Performance:

$ 11.08M USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.09%
TIA 24-hour price change
729.22M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TIA price information.

TIA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of TIA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.08988-5.09%
30 Days$ +0.316+23.26%
60 Days$ -0.502-23.07%
90 Days$ -0.859-33.92%
TIA Price Change Today

Today, TIA recorded a change of $ -0.08988 (-5.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TIA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.316 (+23.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TIA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TIA saw a change of $ -0.502 (-23.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TIA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.859 (-33.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TIA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of TIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.656
$ 1.656$ 1.656

$ 1.869
$ 1.869$ 1.869

$ 21.05
$ 21.05$ 21.05

-1.36%

-5.09%

-8.33%

TIA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.22B
$ 1.22B$ 1.22B

$ 11.08M
$ 11.08M$ 11.08M

729.22M
729.22M 729.22M

What is TIA (TIA)

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

TIA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TIA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TIA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TIA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TIA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TIA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TIA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TIA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TIA price prediction page.

TIA Price History

Tracing TIA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TIA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TIA price history page.

TIA (TIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TIA (TIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TIA (TIA)

Looking for how to buy TIA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TIA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TIA to Local Currencies

1 TIA to VND
44,051.31
1 TIA to AUD
A$2.5947
1 TIA to GBP
1.2555
1 TIA to EUR
1.45638
1 TIA to USD
$1.674
1 TIA to MYR
RM7.14798
1 TIA to TRY
68.06484
1 TIA to JPY
¥251.1
1 TIA to ARS
ARS$2,296.29276
1 TIA to RUB
135.7614
1 TIA to INR
146.44152
1 TIA to IDR
Rp27,442.61856
1 TIA to KRW
2,337.97536
1 TIA to PHP
97.5105
1 TIA to EGP
￡E.81.28944
1 TIA to BRL
R$9.3744
1 TIA to CAD
C$2.31012
1 TIA to BDT
204.52932
1 TIA to NGN
2,563.54686
1 TIA to UAH
69.78906
1 TIA to VES
Bs205.902
1 TIA to CLP
$1,628.802
1 TIA to PKR
Rs474.61248
1 TIA to KZT
910.27098
1 TIA to THB
฿54.79002
1 TIA to TWD
NT$50.06934
1 TIA to AED
د.إ6.14358
1 TIA to CHF
Fr1.35594
1 TIA to HKD
HK$13.12416
1 TIA to MAD
.د.م15.26688
1 TIA to MXN
$31.58838
1 TIA to PLN
6.26076
1 TIA to RON
лв7.43256
1 TIA to SEK
kr16.37172
1 TIA to BGN
лв2.86254
1 TIA to HUF
Ft586.33524
1 TIA to CZK
36.00774
1 TIA to KWD
د.ك0.512244
1 TIA to ILS
5.67486

TIA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TIA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TIA

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

TIA
TIA
USD
USD

1 TIA = 1.674 USD

Trade

TIAUSDT
$1.674
$1.674$1.674
-6.85%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee