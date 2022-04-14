Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) Information TIBBIR is the ecosystem token launched by RelVentureCapital, the world's first venture capital firm integrating fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. As a pioneer of the "New Fintech" movement, we are building a decentralized financial protocol driven by AI and cryptographic technology. TIBBIR serves not only as a community governance credential but also as the protocol-layer fuel connecting intelligent algorithms with on-chain finance, aiming to power the next generation of open financial infrastructure. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820 Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xa4a2e2ca3fbfe21aed83471d28b6f65a233c6e00 Buy TIBBIR Now!

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.36M $ 98.36M $ 98.36M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 98.36M $ 98.36M $ 98.36M All-Time High: $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 All-Time Low: $ 0.000642086703739138 $ 0.000642086703739138 $ 0.000642086703739138 Current Price: $ 0.09836 $ 0.09836 $ 0.09836 Learn more about Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) price

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIBBIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIBBIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIBBIR's tokenomics, explore TIBBIR token's live price!

