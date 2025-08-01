What is FUNTICO (TICO)

After 3 years of dedicated development and self-funding, Funtico is a pioneering Web3 gaming platform featuring a variety of self-made proprietary games. Its robust fintech solution ensures a seamless immersive user experience. For publishers and creators, its SDK opens the door to a rich ecosystem featuring an NFT marketplace, AI tools, and advanced analytics, all within a secure and compliant platform designed for dynamic growth.

FUNTICO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FUNTICO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TICO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FUNTICO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FUNTICO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FUNTICO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUNTICO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TICO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUNTICO price prediction page.

FUNTICO Price History

Tracing TICO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TICO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUNTICO price history page.

FUNTICO (TICO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUNTICO (TICO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TICO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FUNTICO (TICO)

Looking for how to buy FUNTICO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FUNTICO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TICO to Local Currencies

1 TICO to VND ₫ 165.41609 1 TICO to AUD A$ 0.0097433 1 TICO to GBP ￡ 0.0047145 1 TICO to EUR € 0.00546882 1 TICO to USD $ 0.006286 1 TICO to MYR RM 0.02684122 1 TICO to TRY ₺ 0.25558876 1 TICO to JPY ¥ 0.9429 1 TICO to ARS ARS$ 8.62275764 1 TICO to RUB ₽ 0.5097946 1 TICO to INR ₹ 0.54989928 1 TICO to IDR Rp 103.04916384 1 TICO to KRW ₩ 8.77927904 1 TICO to PHP ₱ 0.3661595 1 TICO to EGP ￡E. 0.30524816 1 TICO to BRL R$ 0.0352016 1 TICO to CAD C$ 0.00867468 1 TICO to BDT ৳ 0.76802348 1 TICO to NGN ₦ 9.62631754 1 TICO to UAH ₴ 0.26206334 1 TICO to VES Bs 0.773178 1 TICO to CLP $ 6.116278 1 TICO to PKR Rs 1.78220672 1 TICO to KZT ₸ 3.41813822 1 TICO to THB ฿ 0.20574078 1 TICO to TWD NT$ 0.18801426 1 TICO to AED د.إ 0.02306962 1 TICO to CHF Fr 0.00509166 1 TICO to HKD HK$ 0.04928224 1 TICO to MAD .د.م 0.05732832 1 TICO to MXN $ 0.11861682 1 TICO to PLN zł 0.02350964 1 TICO to RON лв 0.02790984 1 TICO to SEK kr 0.06147708 1 TICO to BGN лв 0.01074906 1 TICO to HUF Ft 2.20173436 1 TICO to CZK Kč 0.13521186 1 TICO to KWD د.ك 0.001923516 1 TICO to ILS ₪ 0.02130954

FUNTICO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FUNTICO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUNTICO What is the price of FUNTICO (TICO) today? The live price of FUNTICO (TICO) is 0.006286 USD . What is the market cap of FUNTICO (TICO)? The current market cap of FUNTICO is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TICO by its real-time market price of 0.006286 USD . What is the circulating supply of FUNTICO (TICO)? The current circulating supply of FUNTICO (TICO) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of FUNTICO (TICO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FUNTICO (TICO) is 0.034 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FUNTICO (TICO)? The 24-hour trading volume of FUNTICO (TICO) is $ 76.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.