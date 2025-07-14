What is TICS (TICS)

Qubetics is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to aggregate major Web3 networks into a unified, interoperable ecosystem. Fully EVM-compatible and built on the Cosmos SDK, Qubetics empowers users to interact seamlessly across multiple chains while maintaining full control over their assets through non-custodial wallets.

TICS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TICS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TICS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about TICS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TICS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TICS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TICS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TICS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TICS price prediction page.

TICS Price History

Tracing TICS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TICS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TICS price history page.

TICS (TICS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TICS (TICS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TICS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TICS (TICS)

Looking for how to buy TICS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TICS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TICS to Local Currencies

1 TICS to VND ₫ 41,104.03 1 TICS to AUD A$ 2.37424 1 TICS to GBP ￡ 1.15588 1 TICS to EUR € 1.3277 1 TICS to USD $ 1.562 1 TICS to MYR RM 6.6385 1 TICS to TRY ₺ 62.83926 1 TICS to JPY ¥ 229.614 1 TICS to RUB ₽ 121.9922 1 TICS to INR ₹ 134.36324 1 TICS to IDR Rp 25,606.55328 1 TICS to KRW ₩ 2,160.43344 1 TICS to PHP ₱ 88.53416 1 TICS to EGP ￡E. 77.25652 1 TICS to BRL R$ 8.70034 1 TICS to CAD C$ 2.12432 1 TICS to BDT ৳ 189.002 1 TICS to NGN ₦ 2,392.03118 1 TICS to UAH ₴ 65.32284 1 TICS to VES Bs 178.068 1 TICS to CLP $ 1,512.016 1 TICS to PKR Rs 444.6233 1 TICS to KZT ₸ 819.5033 1 TICS to THB ฿ 50.73376 1 TICS to TWD NT$ 45.86032 1 TICS to AED د.إ 5.73254 1 TICS to CHF Fr 1.23398 1 TICS to HKD HK$ 12.24608 1 TICS to MAD .د.م 14.04238 1 TICS to MXN $ 29.27188 1 TICS to PLN zł 5.68568 1 TICS to RON лв 6.77908 1 TICS to SEK kr 15.01082 1 TICS to BGN лв 2.60854 1 TICS to HUF Ft 534.92252 1 TICS to CZK Kč 32.98944 1 TICS to KWD د.ك 0.47641 1 TICS to ILS ₪ 5.2327

TICS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TICS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TICS What is the price of TICS (TICS) today? The live price of TICS (TICS) is 1.562 USD . What is the market cap of TICS (TICS)? The current market cap of TICS is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TICS by its real-time market price of 1.562 USD . What is the circulating supply of TICS (TICS)? The current circulating supply of TICS (TICS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of TICS (TICS)? As of 2025-07-14 , the highest price of TICS (TICS) is 4.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TICS (TICS)? The 24-hour trading volume of TICS (TICS) is $ 92.32K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Eclipse Crypto? Complete Guide to the Layer-2 Blockchain Platform This comprehensive guide explores Eclipse’s revolutionary approach to solving blockchain scalability, its cutting-edge technology stack, and the real-world applications it enables. Whether you’re a developer seeking high-performance blockchain infrastructure, an investor evaluating next-generation projects, or simply curious about the future of decentralized technology, this article provides essential insights into Eclipse’s vision for “GigaCompute” – delivering orders of magnitude more computational capacity than current blockchain systems.

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo Cards Answer – July 15, 2025 Looking for today’s Hamster Kombat daily combo? We’ve got the updated card combo for July 15, 2025, to help you boost your in-game mining power and earn millions of Hamster Coins. Today’s Hamster Kombat GameDev Daily Combo Cards – July 15, 2025 Each day, Hamster Kombat introduces a unique Daily Combo challenge under the GameDev Heroes theme on Telegram. This feature highlights a set of three specific cards, often from the same category, that players must collect or upgrade to receive a significant coin bonus. Today’s combo focuses on the category. Here are the three cards you need to collect