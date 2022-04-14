Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK) Information

$TIGERSHARK is an innovative token that combines extreme sports with cryptocurrency, aiming to provide holders with a unique participation experience through real-world extreme challenges.

Official Website:
https://tigershark.global/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/YXUpFaULqhrLJS79JmFtAsNZQ2JDTnPemmdVZEFpump

Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 3.36M
$ 3.36M
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.36M
$ 3.36M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0623
$ 0.0623
All-Time Low:
$ 0.003302928826369875
$ 0.003302928826369875
Current Price:
$ 0.003357
$ 0.003357

Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tiger Shark (TIGERSHARK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TIGERSHARK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TIGERSHARK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TIGERSHARK's tokenomics, explore TIGERSHARK token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.