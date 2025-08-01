What is TokenFi (TOKEN)

TokenFi aims to simplify the crypto and asset tokenization process and eventually become the foremost tokenization platform in the world. It was launched by the highly experienced and connected Floki team that launched the popular Floki token that went to an ATH valuation of $3.5 billion. They will be leveraging this same experience to make TokenFi the number-one tokenization platform in the industry.

TokenFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



TOKEN to Local Currencies

1 TOKEN to VND ₫ 418.9348 1 TOKEN to AUD A$ 0.024676 1 TOKEN to GBP ￡ 0.01194 1 TOKEN to EUR € 0.0138504 1 TOKEN to USD $ 0.01592 1 TOKEN to MYR RM 0.0679784 1 TOKEN to TRY ₺ 0.6473072 1 TOKEN to JPY ¥ 2.388 1 TOKEN to ARS ARS$ 21.8381008 1 TOKEN to RUB ₽ 1.291112 1 TOKEN to INR ₹ 1.3926816 1 TOKEN to IDR Rp 260.9835648 1 TOKEN to KRW ₩ 22.2345088 1 TOKEN to PHP ₱ 0.92734 1 TOKEN to EGP ￡E. 0.7730752 1 TOKEN to BRL R$ 0.089152 1 TOKEN to CAD C$ 0.0219696 1 TOKEN to BDT ৳ 1.9451056 1 TOKEN to NGN ₦ 24.3797288 1 TOKEN to UAH ₴ 0.6637048 1 TOKEN to VES Bs 1.95816 1 TOKEN to CLP $ 15.49016 1 TOKEN to PKR Rs 4.5136384 1 TOKEN to KZT ₸ 8.6568184 1 TOKEN to THB ฿ 0.5210616 1 TOKEN to TWD NT$ 0.4761672 1 TOKEN to AED د.إ 0.0584264 1 TOKEN to CHF Fr 0.0128952 1 TOKEN to HKD HK$ 0.1248128 1 TOKEN to MAD .د.م 0.1451904 1 TOKEN to MXN $ 0.3004104 1 TOKEN to PLN zł 0.0595408 1 TOKEN to RON лв 0.0706848 1 TOKEN to SEK kr 0.1556976 1 TOKEN to BGN лв 0.0272232 1 TOKEN to HUF Ft 5.5761392 1 TOKEN to CZK Kč 0.3424392 1 TOKEN to KWD د.ك 0.00487152 1 TOKEN to ILS ₪ 0.0539688

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TokenFi What is the price of TokenFi (TOKEN) today? The live price of TokenFi (TOKEN) is 0.01592 USD . What is the market cap of TokenFi (TOKEN)? The current market cap of TokenFi is $ 15.92M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TOKEN by its real-time market price of 0.01592 USD . What is the circulating supply of TokenFi (TOKEN)? The current circulating supply of TokenFi (TOKEN) is 1.00B USD . What was the highest price of TokenFi (TOKEN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of TokenFi (TOKEN) is 0.25178 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TokenFi (TOKEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of TokenFi (TOKEN) is $ 520.05K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

