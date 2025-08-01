More About TOKEN

TokenFi

TokenFi Price(TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) Live Price Chart

$0.01592
$0.01592
-5.91%
USD

TOKEN Live Price Data & Information

TokenFi (TOKEN) is currently trading at 0.01592 USD with a market cap of 15.92M USD. TOKEN to USD price is updated in real-time.

TokenFi Key Market Performance:

$ 520.05K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.91%
TokenFi 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TOKEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TOKEN price information.

TOKEN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of TokenFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001-5.91%
30 Days$ +0.00361+29.32%
60 Days$ -0.00182-10.26%
90 Days$ -0.00397-19.96%
TokenFi Price Change Today

Today, TOKEN recorded a change of $ -0.001 (-5.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TokenFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00361 (+29.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TokenFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TOKEN saw a change of $ -0.00182 (-10.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TokenFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00397 (-19.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TOKEN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of TokenFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01543
$ 0.01543

$ 0.0195
$ 0.0195

$ 0.25178
$ 0.25178

+1.20%

-5.91%

-5.58%

TOKEN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.92M
$ 15.92M

$ 520.05K
$ 520.05K

1.00B
1.00B

What is TokenFi (TOKEN)

TokenFi aims to simplify the crypto and asset tokenization process and eventually become the foremost tokenization platform in the world. It was launched by the highly experienced and connected Floki team that launched the popular Floki token that went to an ATH valuation of $3.5 billion. They will be leveraging this same experience to make TokenFi the number-one tokenization platform in the industry.

TokenFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TokenFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TOKEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TokenFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TokenFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TokenFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TokenFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TOKEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TokenFi price prediction page.

TokenFi Price History

Tracing TOKEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TOKEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TokenFi price history page.

TokenFi (TOKEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TokenFi (TOKEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TOKEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TokenFi (TOKEN)

Looking for how to buy TokenFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TokenFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TOKEN to Local Currencies

1 TOKEN to VND
418.9348
1 TOKEN to AUD
A$0.024676
1 TOKEN to GBP
0.01194
1 TOKEN to EUR
0.0138504
1 TOKEN to USD
$0.01592
1 TOKEN to MYR
RM0.0679784
1 TOKEN to TRY
0.6473072
1 TOKEN to JPY
¥2.388
1 TOKEN to ARS
ARS$21.8381008
1 TOKEN to RUB
1.291112
1 TOKEN to INR
1.3926816
1 TOKEN to IDR
Rp260.9835648
1 TOKEN to KRW
22.2345088
1 TOKEN to PHP
0.92734
1 TOKEN to EGP
￡E.0.7730752
1 TOKEN to BRL
R$0.089152
1 TOKEN to CAD
C$0.0219696
1 TOKEN to BDT
1.9451056
1 TOKEN to NGN
24.3797288
1 TOKEN to UAH
0.6637048
1 TOKEN to VES
Bs1.95816
1 TOKEN to CLP
$15.49016
1 TOKEN to PKR
Rs4.5136384
1 TOKEN to KZT
8.6568184
1 TOKEN to THB
฿0.5210616
1 TOKEN to TWD
NT$0.4761672
1 TOKEN to AED
د.إ0.0584264
1 TOKEN to CHF
Fr0.0128952
1 TOKEN to HKD
HK$0.1248128
1 TOKEN to MAD
.د.م0.1451904
1 TOKEN to MXN
$0.3004104
1 TOKEN to PLN
0.0595408
1 TOKEN to RON
лв0.0706848
1 TOKEN to SEK
kr0.1556976
1 TOKEN to BGN
лв0.0272232
1 TOKEN to HUF
Ft5.5761392
1 TOKEN to CZK
0.3424392
1 TOKEN to KWD
د.ك0.00487152
1 TOKEN to ILS
0.0539688

TokenFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TokenFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official TokenFi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TokenFi

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

