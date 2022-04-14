TokenFi (TOKEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TokenFi (TOKEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TokenFi (TOKEN) Information TokenFi aims to simplify the crypto and asset tokenization process and eventually become the foremost tokenization platform in the world. It was launched by the highly experienced and connected Floki team that launched the popular Floki token that went to an ATH valuation of $3.5 billion. They will be leveraging this same experience to make TokenFi the number-one tokenization platform in the industry. Official Website: https://tokenfi.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4507cEf57C46789eF8d1a19EA45f4216bae2B528 Buy TOKEN Now!

Market Cap: $ 14.92M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 149.20M
All-Time High: $ 0.25178
All-Time Low: $ 0.000048638485014782
Current Price: $ 0.01492

TokenFi (TOKEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TokenFi (TOKEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOKEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOKEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOKEN's tokenomics, explore TOKEN token's live price!

