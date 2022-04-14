TOMI (TOMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOMI (TOMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOMI (TOMI) Information tomi creates a complete alternative world wide web that combines the best of Web2 and Web3 technology for a privacy-preserving, self-governed and self-funding internet. Anyone can access this parallel web through a tomi browser, freeing themselves from the surveillance and control of large organizations which have come to dominate the world wide web. Rather than reinventing the entire infrastructure, tomi takes basic working building blocks of the web and supplements them with governance, cryptocurrency, identity, and privacy layers that allow the people who use the tomiNet to be the governors of the web through a direct democracy DAO. Official Website: https://tomi.com/ Whitepaper: https://tomi.com/newmmm/Tomi_Free_As_In_Speech_Whitepaper_V1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4385328cc4D643Ca98DfEA734360C0F596C83449 Buy TOMI Now!

TOMI (TOMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOMI (TOMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.12M $ 2.12M $ 2.12M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 4.27B $ 4.27B $ 4.27B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 6.8062 $ 6.8062 $ 6.8062 All-Time Low: $ 0.000489850881902759 $ 0.000489850881902759 $ 0.000489850881902759 Current Price: $ 0.0004962 $ 0.0004962 $ 0.0004962 Learn more about TOMI (TOMI) price

TOMI (TOMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOMI (TOMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOMI's tokenomics, explore TOMI token's live price!

TOMI (TOMI) Price History Analyzing the price history of TOMI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TOMI Price History now!

TOMI Price Prediction Want to know where TOMI might be heading? Our TOMI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TOMI token's Price Prediction now!

