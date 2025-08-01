What is TOP Network (TOP)

TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

TOP Network (TOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TOP Network (TOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the circulating supply of TOP Network (TOP)? The current circulating supply of TOP Network (TOP) is 14.40B USD . What was the highest price of TOP Network (TOP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of TOP Network (TOP) is 0.0007993 USD .

