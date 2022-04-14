TOP Network (TOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOP Network (TOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOP Network (TOP) Information TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses. Official Website: https://www.topnetwork.org/ Block Explorer: https://www.topscan.io/ Buy TOP Now!

TOP Network (TOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOP Network (TOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.38M $ 1.38M $ 1.38M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 14.40B $ 14.40B $ 14.40B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0007993 $ 0.0007993 $ 0.0007993 All-Time Low: $ 0.000085025143923373 $ 0.000085025143923373 $ 0.000085025143923373 Current Price: $ 0.000096 $ 0.000096 $ 0.000096 Learn more about TOP Network (TOP) price

TOP Network (TOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOP Network (TOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOP's tokenomics, explore TOP token's live price!

How to Buy TOP Interested in adding TOP Network (TOP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TOP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TOP on MEXC now!

TOP Network (TOP) Price History Analyzing the price history of TOP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TOP Price History now!

TOP Price Prediction Want to know where TOP might be heading? Our TOP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TOP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!