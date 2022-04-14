Torum (TORUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Torum (TORUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Torum (TORUM) Information Torum is a licensed digital asset exchange and Visa-enabled crypto wallet designed for everyday users. As Malaysia's first cryptocurrency e-wallet, Torum enables you to securely trade, store, and spend your digital assets. From everyday spending to long-term holdings, Torum makes crypto simple, accessible and easy as cash. Official Website: https://www.intro.torum.com/?utm_source=cmc Whitepaper: https://docs.torum.com/torum-v2-whitepaper-1 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x443cAb9583B83eAA7A712c9D64525E57E2a7eB3f

Torum (TORUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Torum (TORUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.13M $ 1.13M $ 1.13M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 194.10M $ 194.10M $ 194.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.004018403494674066 $ 0.004018403494674066 $ 0.004018403494674066 Current Price: $ 0.005801 $ 0.005801 $ 0.005801

Torum (TORUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Torum (TORUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TORUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TORUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

