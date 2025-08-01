What is Trading Payment (TPTU)

Trading and Payment Token (TPT) —TPT is the trading and payment token of the Ultima Chain network. It allows you to activate automated trading, participate in the product ecosystem, and receive Energy Tokens for working with the blockchain. TPT tokes allow to user freeze it and for freezing receive a return transaction with UENERGY tokens. UENERGY tokens are used for paying network fee instead ENERGY resource in ULTIMA blockchain.

Trading Payment is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Trading Payment investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



TPTU to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trading Payment What is the price of Trading Payment (TPTU) today? The live price of Trading Payment (TPTU) is 1.098 USD . What is the market cap of Trading Payment (TPTU)? The current market cap of Trading Payment is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TPTU by its real-time market price of 1.098 USD . What is the circulating supply of Trading Payment (TPTU)? The current circulating supply of Trading Payment (TPTU) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Trading Payment (TPTU)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Trading Payment (TPTU) is 1.233 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Trading Payment (TPTU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Trading Payment (TPTU) is $ 2.04M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

