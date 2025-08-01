More About TRAC

OriginTrail Logo

OriginTrail Price(TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) Live Price Chart

$0.475
$0.475$0.475
-0.62%1D
USD

TRAC Live Price Data & Information

OriginTrail (TRAC) is currently trading at 0.475 USD with a market cap of 237.50M USD. TRAC to USD price is updated in real-time.

OriginTrail Key Market Performance:

$ 169.58K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.62%
OriginTrail 24-hour price change
500.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRAC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRAC price information.

TRAC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OriginTrail for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002963-0.62%
30 Days$ +0.1693+55.38%
60 Days$ +0.295+163.88%
90 Days$ +0.295+163.88%
OriginTrail Price Change Today

Today, TRAC recorded a change of $ -0.002963 (-0.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OriginTrail 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1693 (+55.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OriginTrail 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRAC saw a change of $ +0.295 (+163.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OriginTrail 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.295 (+163.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TRAC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OriginTrail: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4656
$ 0.4656$ 0.4656

$ 0.49
$ 0.49$ 0.49

$ 0.595
$ 0.595$ 0.595

-0.05%

-0.62%

-3.95%

TRAC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 237.50M
$ 237.50M$ 237.50M

$ 169.58K
$ 169.58K$ 169.58K

500.00M
500.00M 500.00M

What is OriginTrail (TRAC)

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to building a sustainable global economy by organizing trusted AI-ready Knowledge Assets. Utilizing its unique Decentralized Knowledge Graph and NeuroWeb blockchain, it delivers AI-powered semantic search to enterprises and individuals worldwide.

OriginTrail is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OriginTrail investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TRAC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OriginTrail on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OriginTrail buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OriginTrail Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OriginTrail, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRAC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OriginTrail price prediction page.

OriginTrail Price History

Tracing TRAC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRAC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OriginTrail price history page.

OriginTrail (TRAC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OriginTrail (TRAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRAC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OriginTrail (TRAC)

Looking for how to buy OriginTrail? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OriginTrail on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TRAC to Local Currencies

1 TRAC to VND
12,499.625
1 TRAC to AUD
A$0.73625
1 TRAC to GBP
0.35625
1 TRAC to EUR
0.41325
1 TRAC to USD
$0.475
1 TRAC to MYR
RM2.02825
1 TRAC to TRY
19.3135
1 TRAC to JPY
¥71.25
1 TRAC to ARS
ARS$651.5765
1 TRAC to RUB
38.5225
1 TRAC to INR
41.553
1 TRAC to IDR
Rp7,786.884
1 TRAC to KRW
663.404
1 TRAC to PHP
27.66875
1 TRAC to EGP
￡E.23.066
1 TRAC to BRL
R$2.66
1 TRAC to CAD
C$0.6555
1 TRAC to BDT
58.0355
1 TRAC to NGN
727.41025
1 TRAC to UAH
19.80275
1 TRAC to VES
Bs58.425
1 TRAC to CLP
$462.175
1 TRAC to PKR
Rs134.672
1 TRAC to KZT
258.29075
1 TRAC to THB
฿15.54675
1 TRAC to TWD
NT$14.20725
1 TRAC to AED
د.إ1.74325
1 TRAC to CHF
Fr0.38475
1 TRAC to HKD
HK$3.724
1 TRAC to MAD
.د.م4.332
1 TRAC to MXN
$8.96325
1 TRAC to PLN
1.7765
1 TRAC to RON
лв2.109
1 TRAC to SEK
kr4.6455
1 TRAC to BGN
лв0.81225
1 TRAC to HUF
Ft166.3735
1 TRAC to CZK
10.21725
1 TRAC to KWD
د.ك0.14535
1 TRAC to ILS
1.61025

OriginTrail Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OriginTrail, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OriginTrail Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OriginTrail

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

