POLYTRADE is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to transform receivables financing & connect buyers, sellers, insurers, & investors for a seamless trading experience. The global DeFi market worth is increasing in trillions with a large number of total value locked in it every day. Polytrade will harness the massive liquidity pool of the crypto world by tokenizing real-world invoices and bringing them on-chain into the DeFi space.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polytrade What is the price of Polytrade (TRADE) today? The live price of Polytrade (TRADE) is 0.13714 USD . What is the market cap of Polytrade (TRADE)? The current market cap of Polytrade is $ 5.66M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TRADE by its real-time market price of 0.13714 USD . What is the circulating supply of Polytrade (TRADE)? The current circulating supply of Polytrade (TRADE) is 41.29M USD . What was the highest price of Polytrade (TRADE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Polytrade (TRADE) is 3.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Polytrade (TRADE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Polytrade (TRADE) is $ 57.38K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

