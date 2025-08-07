More About TRADER

TRADER Price Info

TRADER Tokenomics

TRADER Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TRADER Logo

TRADER Price(TRADER)

Unlisted

USD
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!

TRADER Live Price Data & Information

TRADER (TRADER) is currently trading at -- USD with a market cap of -- USD. TRADER to USD price is updated in real-time.

TRADER Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
TRADER 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRADER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRADER price information.

TRADER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of TRADER for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
No Data
TRADER Price Change Today

Today, TRADER recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.

TRADER 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.

TRADER 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRADER saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TRADER 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TRADER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of TRADER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

--
----

--
----

--
----

--

--

--

TRADER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

--
----

--
----

What is TRADER (TRADER)

TRADER is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TRADER investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TRADER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TRADER on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TRADER buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TRADER Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TRADER, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRADER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TRADER price prediction page.

TRADER Price History

Tracing TRADER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRADER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TRADER price history page.

TRADER (TRADER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TRADER (TRADER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRADER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TRADER (TRADER)

Looking for how to buy TRADER? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TRADER on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TRADER to Local Currencies

1 TRADER to VND
--
1 TRADER to AUD
A$--
1 TRADER to GBP
--
1 TRADER to EUR
--
1 TRADER to USD
$--
1 TRADER to MYR
RM--
1 TRADER to TRY
--
1 TRADER to JPY
¥--
1 TRADER to ARS
ARS$--
1 TRADER to RUB
--
1 TRADER to INR
--
1 TRADER to IDR
Rp--
1 TRADER to KRW
--
1 TRADER to PHP
--
1 TRADER to EGP
￡E.--
1 TRADER to BRL
R$--
1 TRADER to CAD
C$--
1 TRADER to BDT
--
1 TRADER to NGN
--
1 TRADER to UAH
--
1 TRADER to VES
Bs--
1 TRADER to CLP
$--
1 TRADER to PKR
Rs--
1 TRADER to KZT
--
1 TRADER to THB
฿--
1 TRADER to TWD
NT$--
1 TRADER to AED
د.إ--
1 TRADER to CHF
Fr--
1 TRADER to HKD
HK$--
1 TRADER to MAD
.د.م--
1 TRADER to MXN
$--
1 TRADER to PLN
--
1 TRADER to RON
лв--
1 TRADER to SEK
kr--
1 TRADER to BGN
лв--
1 TRADER to HUF
Ft--
1 TRADER to CZK
--
1 TRADER to KWD
د.ك--
1 TRADER to ILS
--

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRADER

Hot News

MTV Technical Analysis: Must-Have Tools

Introduction to Technical Analysis for MTV Trading Technical analysis is a method of evaluating investments by analyzing statistical trends from trading activity, such as price movements and volume. For MTV (MultiVAC) traders, this approach provides a framework for decision-making in a market known for high volatility. Unlike fundamental analysis, which examines MultiVAC project fundamentals and utility, technical analysis focuses on price patterns and trading signals to identify potential opportunities. This approach is especially relevant for MultiVAC crypto trading because cryptocurrency markets often respond strongly to technical levels and display recurring patterns that can be identified by skilled traders. With MultiVAC

August 7, 2025

MTV Indicators That Actually Work

Introduction to Technical Analysis for MultiVAC Trading Technical indicators are mathematical calculations based on price, volume, or open interest that help traders analyze market trends and make informed decisions. In cryptocurrency trading, these tools are essential for identifying entry and exit points, especially in volatile markets like MultiVAC (MTV). Technical analysis is particularly relevant for MultiVAC token due to its unique market dynamics, including high volatility, 24/7 trading, and rapid price movements. By complementing fundamental analysis—which focuses on MTV crypto’s underlying technology, such as its high-throughput sharding and flexible computation model—technical indicators allow traders to interpret market sentiment and anticipate

August 7, 2025

MTV Trading Volume: What It Reveals About Price

Introduction to Volume and Market Depth in Cryptocurrency Trading Volume and market depth are fundamental metrics for analyzing any cryptocurrency, including MultiVAC (MTV). These indicators provide critical insights that go far beyond simple price movements, offering a window into the underlying strength and sentiment of the market. For MultiVAC token investors and traders, understanding these metrics is essential for making informed decisions in a market known for its rapid sentiment shifts and unique trading patterns. In the fast-paced world of MultiVAC crypto trading, price charts alone tell only part of the story. Understanding volume and market depth provides crucial insights

August 7, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

TRADER
TRADER
USD
USD

1 TRADER = -- USD

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee