TRAX (TRAX) Live Price Chart

$0.001452
$0.001452$0.001452
0.00%1D
USD

TRAX Live Price Data & Information

TRAX (TRAX) is currently trading at 0.001452 USD with a market cap of -- USD. TRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

TRAX Key Market Performance:

$ 0.00 USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
TRAX 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRAX price information.

TRAX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of TRAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.000272+23.05%
60 Days$ -0.004458-75.44%
90 Days$ -0.016048-91.71%
TRAX Price Change Today

Today, TRAX recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TRAX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000272 (+23.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TRAX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRAX saw a change of $ -0.004458 (-75.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TRAX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.016048 (-91.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TRAX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of TRAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001452
$ 0.001452$ 0.001452

$ 0.001452
$ 0.001452$ 0.001452

$ 0.075
$ 0.075$ 0.075

0.00%

0.00%

-13.88%

TRAX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

What is TRAX (TRAX)

BeraTrax delivers mobile-first yield on Berachain with a seamless, Web2-like experience. Featuring social logins, onramps, and gas abstraction, users can deposit any token into any vault in one click. Rewards can be kept or auto-compounded, earning BGT, protocol rewards, and our native TRAX token.

TRAX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TRAX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TRAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TRAX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TRAX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TRAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TRAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TRAX price prediction page.

TRAX Price History

Tracing TRAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TRAX price history page.

TRAX (TRAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TRAX (TRAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TRAX (TRAX)

Looking for how to buy TRAX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TRAX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TRAX to Local Currencies

1 TRAX to VND
38.20938
1 TRAX to AUD
A$0.0022506
1 TRAX to GBP
0.001089
1 TRAX to EUR
0.00126324
1 TRAX to USD
$0.001452
1 TRAX to MYR
RM0.00618552
1 TRAX to TRY
0.05905284
1 TRAX to JPY
¥0.2178
1 TRAX to ARS
ARS$1.99176648
1 TRAX to RUB
0.11774268
1 TRAX to INR
0.12702096
1 TRAX to IDR
Rp23.80327488
1 TRAX to KRW
2.022273
1 TRAX to PHP
0.084579
1 TRAX to EGP
￡E.0.07050912
1 TRAX to BRL
R$0.0081312
1 TRAX to CAD
C$0.00200376
1 TRAX to BDT
0.17740536
1 TRAX to NGN
2.22357828
1 TRAX to UAH
0.06053388
1 TRAX to VES
Bs0.178596
1 TRAX to CLP
$1.411344
1 TRAX to PKR
Rs0.41167104
1 TRAX to KZT
0.78955404
1 TRAX to THB
฿0.04756752
1 TRAX to TWD
NT$0.04342932
1 TRAX to AED
د.إ0.00532884
1 TRAX to CHF
Fr0.00117612
1 TRAX to HKD
HK$0.01138368
1 TRAX to MAD
.د.م0.01324224
1 TRAX to MXN
$0.02739924
1 TRAX to PLN
0.00543048
1 TRAX to RON
лв0.00644688
1 TRAX to SEK
kr0.01421508
1 TRAX to BGN
лв0.00248292
1 TRAX to HUF
Ft0.50857752
1 TRAX to CZK
0.03124704
1 TRAX to KWD
د.ك0.000444312
1 TRAX to ILS
0.00492228

TRAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TRAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TRAX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRAX

Hot News

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

