What is Terrace (TRC)

Terrace is a non-custodial crypto trading terminal and broker with better pricing, deeper liquidity, and broader asset coverage than any CEX, DEX, or MM. Terrace aggregates centralized and decentralized liquidity and abstracts away wallets, chains and venues. You can use Terrace for DeFi-only (no-KYC) or get access to the world's top CEX, OTC, and MM via the KYC-ed platform. Think Coinbase Prime, FalconX, DeBank, 1inch/Matcha, Squid/Cow, DEX Screener, and more rolled into one.

Terrace is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Terrace investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TRC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Terrace on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Terrace buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Terrace Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Terrace, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Terrace price prediction page.

Terrace Price History

Tracing TRC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Terrace price history page.

Terrace (TRC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Terrace (TRC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Terrace (TRC)

Looking for how to buy Terrace? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Terrace on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TRC to Local Currencies

1 TRC to VND ₫ 73.129385 1 TRC to AUD A$ 0.00430745 1 TRC to GBP ￡ 0.00208425 1 TRC to EUR € 0.00241773 1 TRC to USD $ 0.002779 1 TRC to MYR RM 0.01183854 1 TRC to TRY ₺ 0.11302193 1 TRC to JPY ¥ 0.41685 1 TRC to ARS ARS$ 3.81206546 1 TRC to RUB ₽ 0.22534911 1 TRC to INR ₹ 0.24310692 1 TRC to IDR Rp 45.55736976 1 TRC to KRW ₩ 3.87045225 1 TRC to PHP ₱ 0.16187675 1 TRC to EGP ￡E. 0.13494824 1 TRC to BRL R$ 0.0155624 1 TRC to CAD C$ 0.00383502 1 TRC to BDT ৳ 0.33953822 1 TRC to NGN ₦ 4.25573281 1 TRC to UAH ₴ 0.11585651 1 TRC to VES Bs 0.341817 1 TRC to CLP $ 2.701188 1 TRC to PKR Rs 0.78790208 1 TRC to KZT ₸ 1.51113683 1 TRC to THB ฿ 0.09104004 1 TRC to TWD NT$ 0.08311989 1 TRC to AED د.إ 0.01019893 1 TRC to CHF Fr 0.00225099 1 TRC to HKD HK$ 0.02178736 1 TRC to MAD .د.م 0.02534448 1 TRC to MXN $ 0.05243973 1 TRC to PLN zł 0.01039346 1 TRC to RON лв 0.01233876 1 TRC to SEK kr 0.02720641 1 TRC to BGN лв 0.00475209 1 TRC to HUF Ft 0.97337254 1 TRC to CZK Kč 0.05980408 1 TRC to KWD د.ك 0.000850374 1 TRC to ILS ₪ 0.00942081

Terrace Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Terrace, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Terrace What is the price of Terrace (TRC) today? The live price of Terrace (TRC) is 0.002779 USD . What is the market cap of Terrace (TRC)? The current market cap of Terrace is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TRC by its real-time market price of 0.002779 USD . What is the circulating supply of Terrace (TRC)? The current circulating supply of Terrace (TRC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Terrace (TRC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Terrace (TRC) is 0.035 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Terrace (TRC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Terrace (TRC) is $ 72.50K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!