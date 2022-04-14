Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT) Information Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse. Official Website: https://www.shib.io Whitepaper: https://shib.io/documents/SHIBPAPER-ABRIDGED-V.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa02c49da76a085e4e1ee60a6b920ddbc8db599f4#balances Buy TREAT Now!

Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0441 $ 0.0441 $ 0.0441 All-Time Low: $ 0.001289732258534622 $ 0.001289732258534622 $ 0.001289732258534622 Current Price: $ 0.002031 $ 0.002031 $ 0.002031 Learn more about Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT) price

Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TREAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TREAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TREAT's tokenomics, explore TREAT token's live price!

