What is Treehouse (TREE)

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Treehouse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



1 TREE to VND ₫ 12,891.7185 1 TREE to AUD A$ 0.759345 1 TREE to GBP ￡ 0.367425 1 TREE to EUR € 0.426213 1 TREE to USD $ 0.4899 1 TREE to MYR RM 2.086974 1 TREE to TRY ₺ 19.924233 1 TREE to JPY ¥ 73.485 1 TREE to ARS ARS$ 672.015426 1 TREE to RUB ₽ 39.725991 1 TREE to INR ₹ 42.856452 1 TREE to IDR Rp 8,031.146256 1 TREE to KRW ₩ 682.308225 1 TREE to PHP ₱ 28.536675 1 TREE to EGP ￡E. 23.789544 1 TREE to BRL R$ 2.74344 1 TREE to CAD C$ 0.676062 1 TREE to BDT ৳ 59.855982 1 TREE to NGN ₦ 750.227961 1 TREE to UAH ₴ 20.423931 1 TREE to VES Bs 60.2577 1 TREE to CLP $ 476.1828 1 TREE to PKR Rs 138.896448 1 TREE to KZT ₸ 266.392923 1 TREE to THB ฿ 16.049124 1 TREE to TWD NT$ 14.652909 1 TREE to AED د.إ 1.797933 1 TREE to CHF Fr 0.396819 1 TREE to HKD HK$ 3.840816 1 TREE to MAD .د.م 4.467888 1 TREE to MXN $ 9.244413 1 TREE to PLN zł 1.832226 1 TREE to RON лв 2.175156 1 TREE to SEK kr 4.796121 1 TREE to BGN лв 0.837729 1 TREE to HUF Ft 171.592374 1 TREE to CZK Kč 10.542648 1 TREE to KWD د.ك 0.1499094 1 TREE to ILS ₪ 1.660761

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse What is the price of Treehouse (TREE) today? The live price of Treehouse (TREE) is 0.4899 USD . What is the market cap of Treehouse (TREE)? The current market cap of Treehouse is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TREE by its real-time market price of 0.4899 USD . What is the circulating supply of Treehouse (TREE)? The current circulating supply of Treehouse (TREE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Treehouse (TREE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Treehouse (TREE) is 1.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Treehouse (TREE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Treehouse (TREE) is $ 685.49K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

