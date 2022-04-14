Tren Finance (TREN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tren Finance (TREN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tren Finance (TREN) Information Tren Finance is the first fully autonomous AI stablecoin borrowing protocol where 20+ specialized AI agents manage all operations without human intervention, enabling borrowing against LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions to unlock billions in idle liquidity. Tren’s peer-to-agent loan model, Malone, allows users to borrow directly with personalized terms, providing instant loans against any on-chain asset including NFTs, vested tokens, and newly launched assets with personalized terms based on user history. Official Website: https://www.tren.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tren.finance/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x45bc451818502c45b7e9f628b9e1a72247f891b5 Buy TREN Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0195
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0003425

Tren Finance (TREN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tren Finance (TREN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TREN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TREN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TREN's tokenomics, explore TREN token's live price!

