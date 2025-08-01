More About TRIAS

Trias Logo

Trias Price(TRIAS)

Trias (TRIAS) Live Price Chart

$0.8418
$0.8418$0.8418
+1.06%1D
USD

TRIAS Live Price Data & Information

Trias (TRIAS) is currently trading at 0.8417 USD with a market cap of 4.21M USD. TRIAS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Trias Key Market Performance:

$ 90.52K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.06%
Trias 24-hour price change
5.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRIAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

TRIAS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Trias for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.008829+1.06%
30 Days$ +0.0324+4.00%
60 Days$ -0.2233-20.97%
90 Days$ -0.8593-50.52%
Trias Price Change Today

Today, TRIAS recorded a change of $ +0.008829 (+1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Trias 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0324 (+4.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Trias 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRIAS saw a change of $ -0.2233 (-20.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Trias 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.8593 (-50.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TRIAS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Trias: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.8013
$ 0.8013$ 0.8013

$ 0.8779
$ 0.8779$ 0.8779

$ 19.391
$ 19.391$ 19.391

+0.53%

+1.06%

+2.52%

TRIAS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.21M
$ 4.21M$ 4.21M

$ 90.52K
$ 90.52K$ 90.52K

5.00M
5.00M 5.00M

What is Trias (TRIAS)

TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. TRIAS token is the native token of the Trias ecosystem.

Trias is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Trias investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TRIAS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Trias on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Trias buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Trias Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Trias, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRIAS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Trias price prediction page.

Trias Price History

Tracing TRIAS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRIAS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Trias price history page.

Trias (TRIAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Trias (TRIAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRIAS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Trias (TRIAS)

Looking for how to buy Trias? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Trias on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

TRIAS to Local Currencies

1 TRIAS to VND
22,149.3355
1 TRIAS to AUD
A$1.304635
1 TRIAS to GBP
0.631275
1 TRIAS to EUR
0.732279
1 TRIAS to USD
$0.8417
1 TRIAS to MYR
RM3.594059
1 TRIAS to TRY
34.223522
1 TRIAS to JPY
¥126.255
1 TRIAS to ARS
ARS$1,154.593558
1 TRIAS to RUB
68.26187
1 TRIAS to INR
73.631916
1 TRIAS to IDR
Rp13,798.358448
1 TRIAS to KRW
1,175.551888
1 TRIAS to PHP
49.029025
1 TRIAS to EGP
￡E.40.872952
1 TRIAS to BRL
R$4.71352
1 TRIAS to CAD
C$1.161546
1 TRIAS to BDT
102.838906
1 TRIAS to NGN
1,288.970963
1 TRIAS to UAH
35.090473
1 TRIAS to VES
Bs103.5291
1 TRIAS to CLP
$818.9741
1 TRIAS to PKR
Rs238.638784
1 TRIAS to KZT
457.691209
1 TRIAS to THB
฿27.548841
1 TRIAS to TWD
NT$25.175247
1 TRIAS to AED
د.إ3.089039
1 TRIAS to CHF
Fr0.681777
1 TRIAS to HKD
HK$6.598928
1 TRIAS to MAD
.د.م7.676304
1 TRIAS to MXN
$15.882879
1 TRIAS to PLN
3.147958
1 TRIAS to RON
лв3.737148
1 TRIAS to SEK
kr8.231826
1 TRIAS to BGN
лв1.439307
1 TRIAS to HUF
Ft294.813842
1 TRIAS to CZK
18.104967
1 TRIAS to KWD
د.ك0.2575602
1 TRIAS to ILS
2.853363

Trias Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Trias, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Trias Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trias

Disclaimer

