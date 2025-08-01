More About TRUF

TRUF.Network Logo

TRUF.Network Price(TRUF)

TRUF.Network (TRUF) Live Price Chart

$0.0227
$0.0227$0.0227
+0.97%1D
USD

TRUF Live Price Data & Information

TRUF.Network (TRUF) is currently trading at 0.02268 USD with a market cap of 8.21M USD. TRUF to USD price is updated in real-time.

TRUF.Network Key Market Performance:

$ 198.72K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.97%
TRUF.Network 24-hour price change
362.19M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRUF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUF price information.

TRUF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of TRUF.Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002181+0.97%
30 Days$ +0.00228+11.17%
60 Days$ -0.00317-12.27%
90 Days$ -0.01717-43.09%
TRUF.Network Price Change Today

Today, TRUF recorded a change of $ +0.0002181 (+0.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TRUF.Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00228 (+11.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TRUF.Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRUF saw a change of $ -0.00317 (-12.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TRUF.Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01717 (-43.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TRUF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of TRUF.Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02152
$ 0.02152$ 0.02152

$ 0.0227
$ 0.0227$ 0.0227

$ 1.15162
$ 1.15162$ 1.15162

+2.30%

+0.97%

-2.46%

TRUF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.21M
$ 8.21M$ 8.21M

$ 198.72K
$ 198.72K$ 198.72K

362.19M
362.19M 362.19M

What is TRUF.Network (TRUF)

Backed by Coinbase and Chainlink Truflation is a leading DRP (definite reference point) for economic truth that is powering the tokenization of Real World Assets with it’s independent, transparent, and real-time financial data. Truflation’s censorship-resistant and accessible data indexes provide the necessary data infrastructure to bring about systemic advancements in the DeFi economy, empowering dApps like DEXs to open limitless markets.

TRUF.Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TRUF.Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TRUF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TRUF.Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TRUF.Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TRUF.Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TRUF.Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRUF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TRUF.Network price prediction page.

TRUF.Network Price History

Tracing TRUF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRUF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TRUF.Network price history page.

TRUF.Network (TRUF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TRUF.Network (TRUF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRUF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TRUF.Network (TRUF)

Looking for how to buy TRUF.Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TRUF.Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TRUF to Local Currencies

1 TRUF to VND
596.8242
1 TRUF to AUD
A$0.035154
1 TRUF to GBP
0.01701
1 TRUF to EUR
0.0197316
1 TRUF to USD
$0.02268
1 TRUF to MYR
RM0.0966168
1 TRUF to TRY
0.9223956
1 TRUF to JPY
¥3.402
1 TRUF to ARS
ARS$31.1110632
1 TRUF to RUB
1.8391212
1 TRUF to INR
1.9840464
1 TRUF to IDR
Rp371.8032192
1 TRUF to KRW
31.58757
1 TRUF to PHP
1.32111
1 TRUF to EGP
￡E.1.1013408
1 TRUF to BRL
R$0.127008
1 TRUF to CAD
C$0.0312984
1 TRUF to BDT
2.7710424
1 TRUF to NGN
34.7319252
1 TRUF to UAH
0.9455292
1 TRUF to VES
Bs2.78964
1 TRUF to CLP
$22.04496
1 TRUF to PKR
Rs6.4302336
1 TRUF to KZT
12.3327036
1 TRUF to THB
฿0.7429968
1 TRUF to TWD
NT$0.6783588
1 TRUF to AED
د.إ0.0832356
1 TRUF to CHF
Fr0.0183708
1 TRUF to HKD
HK$0.1778112
1 TRUF to MAD
.د.م0.2068416
1 TRUF to MXN
$0.4279716
1 TRUF to PLN
0.0848232
1 TRUF to RON
лв0.1006992
1 TRUF to SEK
kr0.2220372
1 TRUF to BGN
лв0.0387828
1 TRUF to HUF
Ft7.9438968
1 TRUF to CZK
0.4880736
1 TRUF to KWD
د.ك0.00694008
1 TRUF to ILS
0.0768852

TRUF.Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TRUF.Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TRUF.Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRUF.Network

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

