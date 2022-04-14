TRUF.Network (TRUF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TRUF.Network (TRUF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TRUF.Network (TRUF) Information Backed by Coinbase and Chainlink Truflation is a leading DRP (definite reference point) for economic truth that is powering the tokenization of Real World Assets with it’s independent, transparent, and real-time financial data. Truflation’s censorship-resistant and accessible data indexes provide the necessary data infrastructure to bring about systemic advancements in the DeFi economy, empowering dApps like DEXs to open limitless markets. Official Website: https://truf.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.truf.network/whitepaper/abstract Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x243c9be13faba09f945ccc565547293337da0ad7 Buy TRUF Now!

TRUF.Network (TRUF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TRUF.Network (TRUF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.48M $ 7.48M $ 7.48M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 362.79M $ 362.79M $ 362.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.63M $ 20.63M $ 20.63M All-Time High: $ 1.15162 $ 1.15162 $ 1.15162 All-Time Low: $ 0.011471080997112174 $ 0.011471080997112174 $ 0.011471080997112174 Current Price: $ 0.02063 $ 0.02063 $ 0.02063 Learn more about TRUF.Network (TRUF) price

TRUF.Network (TRUF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TRUF.Network (TRUF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRUF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRUF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRUF's tokenomics, explore TRUF token's live price!

How to Buy TRUF Interested in adding TRUF.Network (TRUF) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TRUF, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TRUF on MEXC now!

TRUF.Network (TRUF) Price History Analyzing the price history of TRUF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TRUF Price History now!

TRUF Price Prediction Want to know where TRUF might be heading? Our TRUF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TRUF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!