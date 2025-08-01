More About TST

Test Logo

Test Price(TST)

Test (TST) Live Price Chart

$0.04146
$0.04146
-0.90%1D
USD

TST Live Price Data & Information

Test (TST) is currently trading at 0.04146 USD with a market cap of 39.25M USD. TST to USD price is updated in real-time.

Test Key Market Performance:

$ 147.18K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.90%
Test 24-hour price change
946.76M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TST price information.

TST Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Test for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003765-0.89%
30 Days$ +0.00033+0.80%
60 Days$ -0.0004-0.96%
90 Days$ -0.02369-36.37%
Test Price Change Today

Today, TST recorded a change of $ -0.0003765 (-0.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Test 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00033 (+0.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Test 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TST saw a change of $ -0.0004 (-0.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Test 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02369 (-36.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TST Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Test: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04045
$ 0.04045

$ 0.04264
$ 0.04264

$ 0.5278
$ 0.5278

-1.10%

-0.89%

+5.09%

TST Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 39.25M
$ 39.25M

$ 147.18K
$ 147.18K

946.76M
946.76M

What is Test (TST)

The test meme coin posted by CZ on the Binance Chain.

Test is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Test investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Test on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Test buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Test Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Test, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TST? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Test price prediction page.

Test Price History

Tracing TST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Test price history page.

Test (TST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Test (TST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TST token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Test (TST)

Looking for how to buy Test? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Test on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TST to Local Currencies

1 TST to VND
1,091.0199
1 TST to AUD
A$0.064263
1 TST to GBP
0.031095
1 TST to EUR
0.0360702
1 TST to USD
$0.04146
1 TST to MYR
RM0.1766196
1 TST to TRY
1.6861782
1 TST to JPY
¥6.219
1 TST to ARS
ARS$56.8723404
1 TST to RUB
3.3619914
1 TST to INR
3.6269208
1 TST to IDR
Rp679.6720224
1 TST to KRW
57.743415
1 TST to PHP
2.415045
1 TST to EGP
￡E.2.0132976
1 TST to BRL
R$0.232176
1 TST to CAD
C$0.0572148
1 TST to BDT
5.0655828
1 TST to NGN
63.4914294
1 TST to UAH
1.7284674
1 TST to VES
Bs5.09958
1 TST to CLP
$40.29912
1 TST to PKR
Rs11.7547392
1 TST to KZT
22.5447042
1 TST to THB
฿1.3582296
1 TST to TWD
NT$1.2400686
1 TST to AED
د.إ0.1521582
1 TST to CHF
Fr0.0335826
1 TST to HKD
HK$0.3250464
1 TST to MAD
.د.م0.3781152
1 TST to MXN
$0.7823502
1 TST to PLN
0.1550604
1 TST to RON
лв0.1840824
1 TST to SEK
kr0.4058934
1 TST to BGN
лв0.0708966
1 TST to HUF
Ft14.5217796
1 TST to CZK
0.8922192
1 TST to KWD
د.ك0.01268676
1 TST to ILS
0.1405494

Test Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Test, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Test Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Test

Disclaimer

$0.04146
