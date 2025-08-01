What is DefiTuna (TUNA)

DefiTuna is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform offering concentrated liquidity market making (CLMM) with leveraged positions. DefiTuna allows users to open positions with leverage.

DefiTuna Price Prediction

DefiTuna Price History

DefiTuna (TUNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DefiTuna (TUNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TUNA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DefiTuna (TUNA)

TUNA to Local Currencies

DefiTuna Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DefiTuna What is the price of DefiTuna (TUNA) today? The live price of DefiTuna (TUNA) is 0.03149 USD . What is the market cap of DefiTuna (TUNA)? The current market cap of DefiTuna is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TUNA by its real-time market price of 0.03149 USD . What is the circulating supply of DefiTuna (TUNA)? The current circulating supply of DefiTuna (TUNA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of DefiTuna (TUNA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DefiTuna (TUNA) is 0.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DefiTuna (TUNA)? The 24-hour trading volume of DefiTuna (TUNA) is $ 328.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

