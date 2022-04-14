Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Information Tuna Chain, as a breakthrough Layer2 solution on the Bitcoin network, featuring a native stablecoin and a Hybrid ZK-OP solution. It seamlessly fuses Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's versatility and is posied to redefine the boundaries of blockchain functionality. Official Website: https://tunachain.io/ Whitepaper: https://tunachain.gitbook.io/tunachain/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xadd353fb2e2c563383ff3272a500f3e7134dafe4 Buy TUNACHAIN Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.1631
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0005789

Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tuna Chain (TUNACHAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUNACHAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUNACHAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUNACHAIN's tokenomics, explore TUNACHAIN token's live price!

