Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
- No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
- Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
- Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
- All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Crowdfunded
|60
|87%
|Distributed to community
|Founder Allocation
|9
|13%
|Allocated to founder
|Total
|69
|100%
|All tokens in circulation
- No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
- No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
- Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
- No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
|Usage/Incentives
|No taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no future unlocks or vesting
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
- Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
- No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.
In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.
Turbo (TURBO) Price History
Analyzing the price history of TURBO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
