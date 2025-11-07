Turtle (TURTLE) Tokenomics
Turtle (TURTLE) Information
Turtle is a Web3 distribution protocol that monetizes user wallet activity—including liquidity deployment, earned yields, swaps via partners, staking, and referral usage—through APIs, enabling distribution partners to generate additional income seamlessly without adding any risk or extra steps for users.
Turtle (TURTLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Turtle (TURTLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TURTLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TURTLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TURTLE's tokenomics, explore TURTLE token's live price!
Turtle (TURTLE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of TURTLE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
