What is TrueUSD (TUSD)

TrueUSD is a stablecoin backed by USD. Collateralized by USD, it can be exchanged with and trusted by multiple banking partners in legally protected escrow accounts.

TrueUSD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TrueUSD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TUSD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about TrueUSD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TrueUSD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TrueUSD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TrueUSD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TUSD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TrueUSD price prediction page.

TrueUSD Price History

Tracing TUSD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TUSD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TrueUSD price history page.

TrueUSD (TUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TrueUSD (TUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TrueUSD (TUSD)

Looking for how to buy TrueUSD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TrueUSD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TUSD to Local Currencies

1 TUSD to VND ₫ 26,220.266 1 TUSD to AUD A$ 1.54442 1 TUSD to GBP ￡ 0.7473 1 TUSD to EUR € 0.866868 1 TUSD to USD $ 0.9964 1 TUSD to MYR RM 4.254628 1 TUSD to TRY ₺ 40.513624 1 TUSD to JPY ¥ 149.46 1 TUSD to ARS ARS$ 1,366.801736 1 TUSD to RUB ₽ 80.80804 1 TUSD to INR ₹ 87.165072 1 TUSD to IDR Rp 16,334.423616 1 TUSD to KRW ₩ 1,391.612096 1 TUSD to PHP ₱ 58.0403 1 TUSD to EGP ￡E. 48.385184 1 TUSD to BRL R$ 5.57984 1 TUSD to CAD C$ 1.375032 1 TUSD to BDT ৳ 121.740152 1 TUSD to NGN ₦ 1,525.876996 1 TUSD to UAH ₴ 41.539916 1 TUSD to VES Bs 122.5572 1 TUSD to CLP $ 969.4972 1 TUSD to PKR Rs 282.499328 1 TUSD to KZT ₸ 541.812428 1 TUSD to THB ฿ 32.612172 1 TUSD to TWD NT$ 29.802324 1 TUSD to AED د.إ 3.656788 1 TUSD to CHF Fr 0.807084 1 TUSD to HKD HK$ 7.811776 1 TUSD to MAD .د.م 9.087168 1 TUSD to MXN $ 18.802068 1 TUSD to PLN zł 3.726536 1 TUSD to RON лв 4.424016 1 TUSD to SEK kr 9.744792 1 TUSD to BGN лв 1.703844 1 TUSD to HUF Ft 348.999064 1 TUSD to CZK Kč 21.432564 1 TUSD to KWD د.ك 0.3048984 1 TUSD to ILS ₪ 3.377796

TrueUSD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TrueUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TrueUSD What is the price of TrueUSD (TUSD) today? The live price of TrueUSD (TUSD) is 0.9964 USD . What is the market cap of TrueUSD (TUSD)? The current market cap of TrueUSD is $ 492.73M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TUSD by its real-time market price of 0.9964 USD . What is the circulating supply of TrueUSD (TUSD)? The current circulating supply of TrueUSD (TUSD) is 494.52M USD . What was the highest price of TrueUSD (TUSD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of TrueUSD (TUSD) is 1.0949 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TrueUSD (TUSD)? The 24-hour trading volume of TrueUSD (TUSD) is $ 284.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.